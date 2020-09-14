by Poojitha Shekar on  September 14, 2020 at 7:58 PM Clinical Trials News
Non-Human Primate Trials of Corona Virus Vaccine Have Been Successful
"Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN - These results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model," says the Hyderabad-based firm.

Central drugs standard control organization approved to conduct the phase-II trials.

Studies on primates reveal the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidates


Protective efficiency and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques (Macaca mulata) were developed by Bharat Biotech. Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each.

Among the four groups, one group was dispensed with placebo while the other three groups were immunized with different vaccine candidates at 0 and 14 days. After the second dose, all the macaques were summoned with SARS-CoV-2.

The protective response was noted with a rise in SARS CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralization of antibody titers from the third week after immunization.

Bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, nasal swab, throat swab and lung tissues were clear from the virus at 7 days after infection in vaccinated groups. Histopathological examination observed no evidence of pneumonia in vaccinated groups, however, the placebo group showed features of interstitial pneumonia and viral antigen localization in the alveolar epithelium and macrophages by immunohistochemistry.

Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV is found successful in developing Covaxin. The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and was later transferred to Bharat Biotech. The inactivated vaccine candidate has been manufactured in Bharat Biotech's high containment facility located in Hyderabad.



Source: Medindia

