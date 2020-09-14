Weight Stigma Forecasts Stress Eating During COVID-19 Pandemic

Young adults who faced weight stigma prior to the pandemic are more likely to get exposed to depressive symptoms, stress and binge-eating to survive the situation compared to those who haven't experienced the weight stereotypes.



Over the last decade, there were many evidences that showed how the weight stigma affected the health of many young adults who experienced teasing, bullying, ill-treatments and body-shaming due to overweight. Taking this into consideration, researchers wanted to know if these ill-treatments and stereotypes would impact on the health during COVID-19 pandemic, adding on to their persistent stress and anxiety.

‘Social weight stigma faced by people may have harmful effects on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic and there are many ways like physical exercises, communication and cultivating the habits of sleeping to do so.’

Annals of Behavioral Medicine, states findings from 584 young adults enrolled in the population-based longitudinal EAT (Eating and Activity over Time) 2010-2018 study, who were invited to complete a follow-up survey during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Studies postulate that, during this pandemic situation, people who were exposed to weight stigma before the pandemic engage themselves in binge-eating almost 3 times more than those who weren't.



Weight stigma is predicted to have the worst health upshots during the time periods of initial stay-at-home restrictions and as well as the time periods of after such restrictions had been elevated during the pandemic situation.



Stress eating, independent of BMI impacts on worst eating behaviors and psychological distress during a pandemic.



Stress eating is not just a mind-set. When stress is prolonged, in our fast-paced world, our body produces high levels of the stress hormone called cortisol. Cortisol triggers cravings for salty, sweet, and fried food. These are the foods that give us a rush of energy and pleasure. The more unrestrained stress we undergo in our life, the more likely we turn towards food for emotive release.



This definitely indicates that there is a need for supportive and educational resources to lessen the negative impact of stigma on eating behaviors in the pandemic situation.







