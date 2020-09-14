by Poojitha Shekar on  September 14, 2020 at 8:06 PM Weight Loss
Consuming More of One Particular Food Boosts Weight Loss and Energy Flow
Weight loss can be achieved by cutting down unhealthy foods and junk foods and moving towards fresh and healthy diet plans. Consuming certain foods that accelerate the results and also boosts energy is essential.

"When trying to lose weight, slimmers need to follow a healthy lifestyle", says nutritionist Emily Rollason.

"Fiber may help with weight management by helping you to feel fuller for longer, as well as helping to feed the good bacteria in your gut," she added.


New researches show that, eating more of certain foods helps in losing certain pounds quickly and increasing energy flow in the body.

High fiber diet has been proven to be the best to reduce stubborn fat and also heals many health issues. It not only helps you reduce weight but also boosts up your energy.

Fiber which is also known as roughage is a part of plant-based foods and cannot be broken down by the body. It keeps the digestive system clean and healthy, makes you feel fuller and flushes cholesterol and harmful carcinogens from the body.
,br> A high fiber foods include brown rice, nuts, seeds, wheat bran, cereals, oats, spinach, broccoli, carrots, sprouts and green beans.

Adding plenty of proteins to a high fiber diet is also found helpful in reducing weight and toning the jaw line. For adults, the general daily requirement is 0.6g of protein per kilogram bodyweight.

Proteins are essential nutrients that help in the growth and repair of the cells. High protein foods include meat, egg, fish, dairy, tofu and oats.

Consuming plenty of water is an addition to fasten the weight loss process and increase the metabolism of the body. Fiber and protein consumption without drinking enough water doesn't work.

Exercising regularly burns extra calories and keeps the body fit and fine. This is again important to boost your energy and help you survive through the day by activating you.



