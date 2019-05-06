Nipah Virus in Kerala Has 5 in Isolation, 311 Under Observation

Font : A- A+



In Kerala, a total of 311 people are being closely observed for nipah virus. However, the Kerala youth who was tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV) was found to be stable, says Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.



He continues to be treated at a ward at the Kalamassery hospital near here.

Nipah Virus in Kerala Has 5 in Isolation, 311 Under Observation



"A total of 311 people are being closely observed and barring four, all the rest are being looked by health professionals in their homes only. The officials are trying to find out, how many of these 311 had any direct contact with the youth, who has tested positive," said Shailaja.



‘Nipah virus has struck Kerala once again. The government has urged people not to panic, but seek immediate medical attention if fever develops.’



It was on Tuesday that the youth tested positive and since then the state Health Department has launched a massive program to ensure that adequate advisories were issued.



People have been asked not to panic, but seek immediate medical attention if fever develops.



Shailaja said that a central team of professionals were already here and their main objective was to identify the source of the outbreak.







Source: IANS "A total of 311 people are being closely observed and barring four, all the rest are being looked by health professionals in their homes only. The officials are trying to find out, how many of these 311 had any direct contact with the youth, who has tested positive," said Shailaja."The samples of the five (in isolation) have been send to various laboratories and the final result is expected either tomorrow or day after. The preliminary findings of these five, do not point to anything serious, but, we will wait till the final results come," said Shailaja.It was on Tuesday that the youth tested positive and since then the state Health Department has launched a massive program to ensure that adequate advisories were issued.People have been asked not to panic, but seek immediate medical attention if fever develops.Shailaja said that a central team of professionals were already here and their main objective was to identify the source of the outbreak.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: