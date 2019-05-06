medindia

Nipah Virus in Kerala Has 5 in Isolation, 311 Under Observation

by Hannah Joy on  June 5, 2019 at 2:22 PM Indian Health News
In Kerala, a total of 311 people are being closely observed for nipah virus. However, the Kerala youth who was tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV) was found to be stable, says Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

He continues to be treated at a ward at the Kalamassery hospital near here.
"A total of 311 people are being closely observed and barring four, all the rest are being looked by health professionals in their homes only. The officials are trying to find out, how many of these 311 had any direct contact with the youth, who has tested positive," said Shailaja.

"The samples of the five (in isolation) have been send to various laboratories and the final result is expected either tomorrow or day after. The preliminary findings of these five, do not point to anything serious, but, we will wait till the final results come," said Shailaja.

It was on Tuesday that the youth tested positive and since then the state Health Department has launched a massive program to ensure that adequate advisories were issued.

People have been asked not to panic, but seek immediate medical attention if fever develops.

Shailaja said that a central team of professionals were already here and their main objective was to identify the source of the outbreak.



Source: IANS

