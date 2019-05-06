medindia

Nipah Virus Back in Kerala

by Hannah Joy on  June 5, 2019 at 11:10 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nipah virus is back in Kerala. A 23-year-old college student was admitted in a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala, India. The National Institute of Virology has tested a Kerala man's blood samples, which confirmed the presence of the virus.
Nipah Virus Back in Kerala
Nipah Virus Back in Kerala

Nipah virus had killed 17 people in the state last year.

Four more people, including two nurses, are down with fever and two of them had come in contact with the 23-year-old man. 311 people, among them 22 students, are under surveillance.

The center will send monoclonal antibody (medicines) to Kerala that have come from Australia.

Wildlife department has been told to catch bats to test presence of the virus. The medicine, sourced from Australia is available only with the National Institute of Virology. It was used as a preventive medicine for people who were exposed to the Hendra virus in Australia, which mainly infects large fruit bats (flying foxes) and can be passed on to livestock and people.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact. It is associated with fatal encephalitis and respiratory illness. In initial stages, it causes fever, headache, muscle pain, dizziness and nausea.

According to the WHO 18 Nipah cases were reported in Kerala last year; 17 of them died. The first death was reported on May 19, 2018. Since then, more than 2,600 contacts were identified and followed up with during the outbreak.

The last known outbreak in the subcontinent before Kerala last year was in 2004 in Bangladesh. The virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak affecting farmers and others in close contact with pigs in Malaysia and Singapore. More than 100 people died in that outbreak that year, and about a million pigs were killed to try to halt its spread.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

Nipah Virus Re-emerges for the Third Time in India

Re-emergence of the Nipah virus in India could be due to rapid urbanization and changing climate, say scientists.

Nipah Virus Death Toll Now 13, One More Dies in Kozhikode

News of fresh cases of Nipah virus has come down, but a woman under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital died of Nipah virus infection on Saturday, taking the disease toll in Kerala to 13.

Nipah Virus Transmission: Lessons from 14 Years of Research

Largest-ever study on Nipah virus transmission concludes that older male patients and patients with respiratory problems are more likely to transmit infection.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus 

What's New on Medindia

Can Vasectomy Up Your Risk of Prostate Cancer?

Orbital Cellulitis

World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive