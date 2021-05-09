by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nipah Virus Alert: 2 Health Workers Show Symptoms
Two healthcare workers who were in contact with the 12 year old boy who succumbed to Nipah are now under surveillance.

State health minister Veena George, who reached Kozhikode in the morning along with state PWD minister P.A. Mohammed Riyaz and state Transport minister A.K. Saseendran held a meeting of the health, revenue and police officials to review the situation.

The review meeting mainly revolved around the steps to be taken to manage the situation arising after the death of the 12 year-old boy and the return of Nipah after it was contained in the state on June 10, 2018.


In the last Nipah attack in 2018, 17 people had lost their lives and the government and health department are now not taking any chances.

According to the health department officials, two health officials, who were on the contact list of the boy, have developed symptoms of the virus. A total of 188 people are in the contact list and 20 of these are from the index list or high-risk category.

State Health Minister Veena George told media persons that one of the health workers is from the Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital and the other is from the private hospital where the boy was treated earlier.

The health Minister while speaking to the media persons after the review meeting at the Kozhikode government guest house said, "There is no reason to worry but have to be highly alert. A ward at the Kozhikode Government Medical College has already been converted to Nipah ward and a control room is opened."

She said that the three-storied pay ward at the Kozhikode Government Medical College will be allotted for Nipah and high-risk patients and the health workers will be soon shifted in that facility. The minister also said that a team from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune will reach Kozhikode soon and set up a virology lab at Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital. This lab is for initial screening for Nipah virus.

The minister also said that medical teams are visiting Chathamangalam panchayath to find out the contact source of the disease. She said that all necessary precautions were taken by Saturday evening itself before the test result of the child was announced.

Meanwhile the authorities have declared a high alert in Kozhikode district. The roads within 3 km of the residence of the deceased boy were cordoned off with a heavy police posse being deployed for duty.

The health department has already closed Ward no 9 of Chathamangalam panchayath and restrictions imposed in wards 8, 10, and 12.

The staff of the local hospital at Omassery in Kozhikode district where the child was first taken for consultation after he developed fever are also put under alert.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus
Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.
READ MORE
Nipah Virus Alert in Madhya Pradesh's Guna and Gwalior District
Madhya Pradesh's Guna and Gwalior district has taken precautionary measures against the outbreak of Nipah virus after several numbers of bats were found dead in the National Fertilizers limited premises.
READ MORE
Nipah Claims Life of 12-year-old Boy in Kerala
A 12-year-old boy, who was detected with Nipah virus disease, died in the early hours of Sunday. The boy was from Kozhikode and he breathed his last at a private hospital.
READ MORE
Machine Learning Predicts Bat Species With the Potential to Spread Deadly Nipah Virus
New model predicts bat species with the potential to spread deadly Nipah virus in India, said researchers.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisHealth Insurance - IndiaNipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus