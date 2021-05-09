by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM Indian Health News
Nipah Claims Life of 12-year-old Boy in Kerala
In Kerala, a 12-year-old boy, who was detected with Nipah virus disease, died in the early hours of Sunday. The boy was from Kozhikode and he breathed his last at a private hospital.

The boy had recently recovered from Covid and was taken to the hospital after the fever did not subside. He was reportedly admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College and later shifted to the private hospital on September 1.

The Union Health Ministry has deputed a team of doctors and other specialists to conduct a detailed study on the disease and the surroundings. The team is expected to reach Kozhikode on Sunday morning.


Northern Kerala, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, are on high alert.

State Health Minister Veena George told IANS, "There is no need to panic, the government has put the health system in place. Three-body fluid samples taken from the boy were tested positive from the National Virology Lab, Pune. No one from his immediate family or neighbourhood has shown any symptoms and no need to panic."

The health department, according to sources, has put five immediate relatives of the deceased boy, and 12 others who have interacted with him, under observation.

The health minister convened a virtual meeting on Saturday night with doctors and other health department officials and arrangements have been put in place for a special Nipah ward at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

State works minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran are in Kozhikode to coordinate the activities of the department, and the health minister is expected to reach the city on Sunday morning.

The detection of Nipah virus and subsequent deaths in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala has led to the revival of World Health Organisation's Nipah Drugs Trial group which was led by Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

Source: IANS

