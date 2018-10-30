medindia
Newborn Dies after Rat Bites in Bihar ICU

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 30, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Newborn baby dies due to the hospital's negligence. A nine-day-old baby died after being bitten by rats in the ICU of a government-run hospital in Bihar's Darbhanga district, says the family.
Newborn Dies after Rat Bites in Bihar ICU
However, the hospital authorities refuted it, and the district administration assured the family of a probe into the matter.

The newborn was ill and admitted to the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. He died "after being bitten by rats due to the hospital's negligence."

"We were shocked to find that rats were trying to nibble at the hands and legs of my newborn during a visit to the NICU.

"There was no nurse or doctor on duty. We immediately informed hospital officials but they informed us that the child was already dead," Phuran Chaupal, the father said.

The child was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and there was no sign of rat bites on his body, Head of Child Department K.N. Mishra said.

Chaupal, a resident of Najra village in Madhubani district, said he along with his wife Neelam Chaupal had brought the child for treatment.

The couple met District Magistrate in-charge Kari Prasad Mahto and demanded action against the hospital. Mahto said that an investigation will be conducted into the allegations.

Source: IANS

