Halloween Makeup Ideas: Quick Tips, Tricks to Keep in Mind for Spooky Looks

Font : A- A+



Halloween is around the corner, and everyone is geared up to try on their ghostly attires, spooky makeup, and growl at theme parties and have great fun with their family and friends.

Halloween Makeup Ideas: Quick Tips, Tricks to Keep in Mind for Spooky Looks



Halloween celebrations in India are on the rise, thanks to the young and cosmopolitan crowd. If you are attending such an event and have your costume sorted but wondering about the makeup, make sure you are getting few tricks in place.



‘Trick or Treat: With Halloween creeping up around the corner, everyone is geared up to try on their scary costumes, spooky makeup and eerie decorations. Here are a few Halloween makeup tips and tricks to keep in mind for spooky looks.’ Bhavya Chawla, Cheif Stylist at Voonik and Dilip Kundlia, Beauty Expert and Director of Oshea Herbals shares some quick tips and tricks for you to keep in mind.



Skin Test: First step to trying anything new on your face is to do a skin test at least 24 hours prior. Though one doesn't have to spend on expensive makeup for one day, make sure you buy approved makeup for face.

First step to trying anything new on your face is to do a skin test at least 24 hours prior. Though one doesn't have to spend on expensive makeup for one day, make sure you buy approved makeup for face. Base: Let's start with the base. If you are dressing up as a zombie, ghost, witch, vampire or a mummy, go for a pale look. Your base should be a few shades lighter than your skin tone to achieve this. For other looks, your regular base should be fine.

Let's start with the base. If you are dressing up as a zombie, ghost, witch, vampire or a mummy, go for a pale look. Your base should be a few shades lighter than your skin tone to achieve this. For other looks, your regular base should be fine. Eyes: First thing, people look at the eyes, so make sure your eye makeup is good. Dark Gray or Black eyeshadow suit most of the dark characters. Just play around with the shapes according to your costume. Deep red blended with black is perfect for a Vampire. A Mermaid or a Fairy offer a good opportunity for one to show off their colorful eyeshadow palette especially blues and greens. One can also use crystal stones or tattoos around the eyes. If you are comfortable with lenses, adding colored ones would take your costume a notch higher.

First thing, people look at the eyes, so make sure your eye makeup is good. Dark Gray or Black eyeshadow suit most of the dark characters. Just play around with the shapes according to your costume. Deep red blended with black is perfect for a Vampire. A Mermaid or a Fairy offer a good opportunity for one to show off their colorful eyeshadow palette especially blues and greens. One can also use crystal stones or tattoos around the eyes. If you are comfortable with lenses, adding colored ones would take your costume a notch higher. Hair: Your hair depends on the costume. You can buy or hire a colorful, fancy wig at very reasonable prices from party shops or online. If you don't plan to use wigs, then you can use a hairspray to set your hair. Colored and sparkly hairspray can also be used which are available in the market.

Your hair depends on the costume. You can buy or hire a colorful, fancy wig at very reasonable prices from party shops or online. If you don't plan to use wigs, then you can use a hairspray to set your hair. Colored and sparkly hairspray can also be used which are available in the market. Lips: Red, Burgundy, Black, Purple are shades for the Halloween season. Apart from these basic shades, gold and shimmery lips can also be played with. A quick tip is to outline the lips with an eyeliner pencil to check if you are happy with the shade, as they are easy to remove and smudge less than your lip color.

Red, Burgundy, Black, Purple are shades for the Halloween season. Apart from these basic shades, gold and shimmery lips can also be played with. A quick tip is to outline the lips with an eyeliner pencil to check if you are happy with the shade, as they are easy to remove and smudge less than your lip color. Nails: Don't forget the nails!! Once again, perfect opportunity to get creative with all those colors & nail art, you have been collecting over the years. If you don't feel like spending too much time on nails, black or white should do the trick.

Don't forget the nails!! Once again, perfect opportunity to get creative with all those colors & nail art, you have been collecting over the years. If you don't feel like spending too much time on nails, black or white should do the trick. Don't forget that it is equally important for you to get rid of that makeup too replace coconut oil with Makeup remover. The presence of harsh and punitive chemicals on your skin for prolonged hours needs moisturization and rejuvenation. So, use coconut oil or jojoba oil to remove that excess from your skin for it to breathe and be smooth, once again.

Apply cold cream or wipes on your skin as it shall help in removing the Halloween make up. Cold Cream shall nourish the effects of the makeup on your skin thereby giving soft skin.

You can also apply baby lotion on your skin as it shall prevent your skin from drying. The lotion shall avert the pores from clogging. Petroleum Jelly can also be used but make sure you wash your face thoroughly afterwards.

Using dark colors on the skin can leave a stain or impression on your skin. In such cases, people with sensitive and delicate skin can use toothpaste as a rescuer from getting liberated from these colors. A paste of water and baking soda can also be used.



Source: IANS are on the rise, thanks to the young and cosmopolitan crowd. If you are attending such an event and have your costume sorted but wondering about the makeup, make sure you are getting few tricks in place.Bhavya Chawla, Cheif Stylist at Voonik and Dilip Kundlia, Beauty Expert and Director of Oshea Herbals shares some quick tips and tricks for you to keep in mind.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: