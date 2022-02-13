About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Welfare Scheme For Transgender Community Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on February 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM
Font : A-A+

New Welfare Scheme For Transgender Community Launched

The Central sector scheme 'SMILE: Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise' was launched recently by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

SMILE scheme aims to provide welfare and rehabilitation to the transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging.

Advertisement


The umbrella scheme is designed by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

"As a progressive and developing society, it is our duty to respect the identity and dignity of all sections of society. The Ministry has ensured that each and every need of transgender community and persons engaged in the act of begging are taken care of in most professional way," the Union Minister said.
Advertisement

"The provision of national portal and helpline will provide necessary information and solutions to the problems of the transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging," he added.

The two sub-schemes of SMILE - 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' and 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Engaged in the Act of Begging' - provide comprehensive welfare and rehabilitation measures to the Transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging.

The sub-scheme - 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons'- includes various components such as scholarships for transgender students studying in IX and till post-graduation.

It also has provisions for Skill Development and Livelihood under the PM-DAKSH scheme.

Through Composite Medical Health, it provides a comprehensive package in convergence with PM-JAY supporting Gender-Reaffirmation surgeries through selected hospitals.

Similarly, the Housing facility in the form of 'Garima Grih' ensures food, clothing, recreational facilities, skill development opportunities, recreational activities, and medical support to the transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging.

The provision of Transgender Protection Cell in each state will monitor cases of offences and to ensure timely registration, investigation, and prosecution of offences. The National Portal and Helpline will provide necessary information and solutions to the transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging when needed.

Meanwhile the sub-scheme - 'Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging' - will focus on survey and identification, mobilisation, rescue/ shelter home and comprehensive resettlement.

Besides, pilot projects have been initiated on comprehensive rehabilitation in 10 cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmedabad, the release added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 in India: 44,877 New Cases, 684 Deaths

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Transgenders, Men at Breast Cancer Risk
Transgenders, Men at Breast Cancer Risk
Men and transgenders are at an increased risk of breast cancer, said experts. The experts said that ...
Manipal Hospitals Organized Vaccine Drive for Transgenders
Manipal Hospitals Organized Vaccine Drive for Transgenders
Manipal Hospitals, India's second largest multi-specialty hospital chain, conducted a vaccination .....
Hormone Therapy can Put Transgenders at Risk of Heart Disease: Study
Hormone Therapy can Put Transgenders at Risk of Heart Disease: Study
Hormone therapy may increase the risk of heart disease in transgender individuals, finds a new ......
Transgenders Who Are Denied Access to Mental Health Treatment At Greater Risk of Self-harm
Transgenders Who Are Denied Access to Mental Health Treatment At Greater Risk of Self-harm
Transgender people who have been denied from mental healthcare access turn to substance abuse ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)