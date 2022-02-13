About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in India: 44,877 New Cases, 684 Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on February 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM
In India, 44,877 new COVID-19 cases and 684 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, revealed the Union Health Ministry.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,08,665.

Meanwhile, the active covid caseload has reduced to 5,37,045, which constitute 1.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,17,591 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,15,85,711. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.55 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,15,279 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 75.07 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 3.17 per cent.

Source: IANS
