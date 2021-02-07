Manipal Hospitals Organized Vaccine Drive for Transgenders

Aliya Khan said, "I am really happy to take the vaccination today and am grateful to Manipal Hospitals for conducting this initiative. I am the first in our community in Bengaluru to take the Sputnik vaccine.I find myself comfortable here at the hospital as the doctors and nurses are trans-friendly. I would earnestly request everyone to take the vaccine.We saw so many problems especially in the second wave. There is a huge need for people to take the vaccine, for our country, for our society, our family and life too. If we are safe, we can do everything we want in our life, and our future.""Commemorating Pride month, we are delighted to launch the vaccination drive for the transgender community today. Manipal Hospitals firmly believes in providing accessible and inclusive healthcare for all.Manipal Hospitals provides exclusive slots for Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik to make sure of a seamless vaccination drive for the community." said Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd.People in Bengaluru also showed interest to take Sputnik V. It was a good initiative with extensive safety protocols taken by the hospital.Manipal Hospitals is also organizing a vaccination camp for 110 members at Samara Society, Yeshwantpur, along with Concorde Company to jab 130 beneficiaries on 1st July.They will continue the vaccination drive and organize vaccines for approximately 600 citizens till 3rd July.Through the vaccination drive, Manipal Hospitals endeavors to see every person receive the vaccination in the city as a part of their #Vax4ALL campaign.Source: Medindia