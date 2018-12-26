medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Way to Cut the Blood Supply of Tumors

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 26, 2018 at 10:48 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An international team of researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Amsterdam UM have chosen to control vascularization of tumors by intervening with cellular receptor that is specifically overexpressed in blood vessels of cancer.
New Way to Cut the Blood Supply of Tumors
New Way to Cut the Blood Supply of Tumors

By acting on the development of the blood vessels within the tumor, scientists hope to modulate vasculature and deliver the treatments extremely accurately, and even if necessary «cut the food» to the tumor, much like you would close a tap. These findings are published in the British Journal of Cancer.

The Swiss and Dutch researchers have studied the mechanisms underlying the growth of new blood vessels inside tumors. In doing this they stumbled on the overexpression of the receptor that normally serves as the receptor for insulin, in the vasculature within the tumor. This finding may pave the way for developing a targeted treatment for cancer.

From a genomic screen we have discovered the role of this receptor, called the insulin receptor (INSR), mainly represented by the shorter oncofetal and non-metabolic isoform A(INSR-A), in the process of blood vessel formation. A molecule specifically targeting this receptor may allow us to modulate tumor growth or even completely block it» says Patrycja Nowak-Sliwinska, assistant professor in the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Faculty of Sciences of UNIGE and first author of the study.

After many years of investigations, the researchers were able to confirm this discovery in both in vitro and in vivo experiments. They now hope to develop a specific molecule, with the help of an industrial partner.

Comparisons on eleven tumor types

One of the strengths of this research is its ability to precisely target the tumor endothelium, the innermost layer of blood vessels in contact with the blood, while sparing healthy cells. To ensure this, the researchers compared healthy and diseased tissue sections for eleven different types of tumors, such as kidney, colon or breast. The importance of insulin receptors as a target for cancer treatment highlighted by this research also lies in the indirect approach of the disease.

«When cancer cells are attacked directly, failure is common, as each procedure can lead to a change in the tumor's behavior. They are genetically unstable and may mutate into drug resistant variants. We need to outsmart cancer cells», commented Arjan W. Griffioen, the head of Angiogenesis Laboratory at the Amsterdam UMC, location VUmc.

By intervening with endothelial cells and targeting the vascularization for which they are responsible, researchers avoid frontal attack on the tumor. «We do not act directly on cancer, but we found the valve that regulates the vascularization of cancer cells», conclude the researchers.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Buerger´s Disease

Buerger's disease or thromboangiitis obliterans is a condition that reduces blood supply to the hands and feet in smokers.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Buerger´s disease 

What's New on Medindia

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive