About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Smartphone Clip-on can Detect Zika Virus in Blood Samples: Study

by Hannah Joy on July 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM
Font : A-A+

New Smartphone Clip-on can Detect Zika Virus in Blood Samples: Study

Novel device developed can be clipped onto a smartphone to rapidly test for Zika virus in a single droplet of blood, reveal researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

As seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, detection methods that are rapid, simple, accurate, and sensitive are vital for detecting viral pathogens and for controlling the spread of infectious diseases. Unfortunately, laboratory-based methods often require trained personnel and involve complex procedures.

Zika Fever

Zika Fever


Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.
Advertisement


What is Zika Virus?

Zika virus is primarily transmitted through Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Although the disease is largely asymptomatic or results in mild symptoms in adults, it causes developmental disorders in newborn babies if their mothers are infected during early pregnancy.

Currently, the virus is circulating in more than 87 countries, infecting thousands of people annually, necessitating better testing and control measures.
Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor

Zika Virus: The New Treatment For Brain Tumor


When infected with Zika virus, brain tumor cells form metabolites such as digoxin, a molecule that kills glioblastoma (brain cancer) cells.
Advertisement

"Mosquito-borne viruses cause serious diseases, but they have similar symptoms. If you have Zika, malaria, dengue, or chikungunya, you just might show up to the doctor with a fever and they won't know why," said Brian Cunningham (CGD Director/MMG), the Intel Alumni Endowed Chair of Electrical and Computer Engineering. "But it's important to know whether it's Zika, especially if the patient is a pregnant woman because the consequences to a developing fetus are really severe."

How to Detect Zika Virus?

Zika virus infections are currently detected through polymerase chain reaction tests performed in a laboratory, which can amplify the genetic material of the virus, allowing scientists to detect it.

In the new study, researchers used Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification to detect the virus in the blood samples using an approach suitable for point-of-care clinics. While PCR requires 20-40 repeated temperature shifts to amplify the genetic material, LAMP only requires one temperature—65 °C—making it easier to control.

Additionally, PCR tests are very sensitive to the presence of contaminants, especially the other components in a blood sample. As a result, the sample is first purified before it can be used. On the other hand, LAMP does not require any such purification step.

A cartridge, that contains reagents required to detect the virus, is inserted into the instrument to perform the test while the instrument is clipped onto a smartphone. Once the patient adds a drop of blood, one set of chemicals breaks open the virus and the blood cells within five minutes. A heater below the cartridge heats it up to 65 °C.

A second set of chemicals then amplifies the viral genetic material, and the liquid inside the cartridge fluoresces bright green if the blood sample contains the Zika virus. The entire process takes 25 minutes.

"The other cool aspect is that we're doing the readout with a smartphone," Cunningham said. "We've designed a clip-on device so that the smartphone's rear camera is looking at the cartridge while the amplification occurs. When there's a positive reaction, you see little green blooms of fluorescence that eventually fill up the entire cartridge with green light."

The researchers are now developing similar devices to simultaneously detect other mosquito-borne viruses and are working on making the devices even smaller. "Although our clip-on detector is pretty small, a lot of the space is taken up by the batteries. In the next version, it will be powered by the phone's battery," Cunningham said.

The study "Smartphone clip-on instrument and microfluidic processor for rapid sample-to-answer detection of Zika virus in whole blood using spatial RT-LAMP" was published in the journal Analyst.



Source: Eurekalert
Zika Virus Could Help Treat Brain Cancer: Here’s How

Zika Virus Could Help Treat Brain Cancer: Here’s How


Zika virus could be utilized for treating glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new approach blocks the entry of Zika virus into the brain and specifically kills cancer cells without harming healthy cells.
Advertisement

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed


Zika virus infection may be causing more pregnancy losses or stillborn babies than we believe. Therefore, it is important to screen all pregnant women living in areas where Zika virus infection is widespread.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Blood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Bombay Blood GroupBombay Blood Group
Chicken PoxChicken Pox
ShigellosisShigellosis
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Thalassemia Shigellosis Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Zika Fever 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Iron Intake Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Diaphragmatic Hernia How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close