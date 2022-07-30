About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Specified Warnings for Tobacco Products

by Colleen Fleiss on July 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM
New specified warnings for all tobacco products have been issued by the Union Health Ministry.

The amended rules will be applicable from December 1 and remain valid for 12 months.

Those manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, will display another image with the textual health warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Health Warnings on Tobacco Products

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all packages will have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

The violation of the provision is a punishable offense with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, said the Ministry.

Source: IANS
