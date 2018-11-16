medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Shoe Insole Technology Can Heal Diabetic Ulcers Better While Walking

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 16, 2018 at 11:39 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel shoe insole technology shows potential in healing diabetic foot ulcers better even while walking, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Materials Research Society Communications.
New Shoe Insole Technology Can Heal Diabetic Ulcers Better While Walking
New Shoe Insole Technology Can Heal Diabetic Ulcers Better While Walking

Diabetes can lead to ulcers that patients don't even feel or notice until the sight of blood. And because ulcers can't heal on their own, 14 to 24 percent of diabetics in the U.S. who experience them end up losing their toes, foot or leg.

Purdue University researchers have developed a shoe insole that could help make the healing process more portable for the 15 percent of Americans who develop ulcers as a result of diabetes.

"One of the ways to heal these wounds is by giving them oxygen," said Babak Ziaie, Purdue professor of electrical and computer engineering. "We've created a system that gradually releases oxygen throughout the day so that a patient can have more mobility."

Diabetic ulcers commonly result from high blood sugar damaging nerves, which takes away feeling from the toes or feet.

Without the ability to feel pain, hits and bumps tend to go unnoticed, and skin tissue breaks down, forming ulcers. A lot of sugar in the bloodstream, along with dried skin as a consequence of diabetes, further slow the ulcer healing process.

"We typically treat ulcers by removing devitalized tissue from the surface of the wound, and by helping the patient to find ways to take the weight off the affected foot," said Desmond Bell, a podiatrist in wound management and amputation prevention at the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, and the founder of the Save, a Leg, Save a Life Foundation.

"The gold standard for treating an ulcer is a patient wearing a total-contact cast, which provides a protective environment for the foot. If we could test how well this insole delivers oxygen to the wound site from within the cast, then this could be a way of aiding the healing process," he said.

Purdue researchers used lasers to shape silicone-based rubber into insoles, and then create reservoirs that release oxygen only at the part of the foot where the ulcer is located.

The work aligns with Purdue's Giant Leaps celebration, acknowledging the university's global advancements made in health, longevity, and quality of life as part of Purdue's 150th anniversary. This is one of the four themes of the yearlong celebration's Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.

"Silicone is flexible and has good oxygen permeability," said Hongjie Jiang, a postdoctoral researcher in electrical and computer engineering. "Laser machining helps us to tune that permeability and target just the wound site, which is hypoxic, rather than poison the rest of the foot with too much oxygen."

According to the team's simulations, the insole can deliver oxygen at least eight hours a day under the pressure of someone weighing about 53-81 kilograms (117-179 pounds). But the insole can be customized to take on any weight, the researchers say.

The team envisions a manufacturer sending a patient a pack of pre-filled insoles customized to his or her wound site, based on a "wound profile" obtained from a doctor's prescription and a picture of the foot.

"This is mass-customization at low cost," said Vaibhav Jain, a recent graduate from Purdue's mechanical engineering master's program and a current research associate in electrical and computer engineering.

Next, the researchers want to create a way to 3D print the whole insole, rather than printing a mold first and then laser-machining a pattern. They also plan to test the insole on actual diabetic ulcers, to further gauge how well they advance the healing process.

"We're wanting to bring this technology to the user by addressing whichever technicalities would be required to simplify the manufacturing flow," Jain said.

The team published its work in the Materials Research Society Communications, a journal by Cambridge Core. Funding for this work was provided by the NextFlex PC 1.0 Project.

A patent is pending on the insole technology. The team is currently seeking corporate partners.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Foot Ulcer

Foot ulcer refers to an open ulcer on the foot. It may be superficial involving only the surface or deep involving the full thickness.

New Device Can Treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers

New device developed can help treat diabetic foot ulcers by sending acoustic shock waves to accelerate the healing of foot ulcers in diabetic patients.

Nitric Oxide Technology Can Heal Diabetic Foot Ulcers Much Faster

New nitric oxide-releasing technology has the potential to reduce the healing time of diabetic foot ulcers.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers can be Treated With Tissue Repair Drug

Diabetic foot ulcer healed twice as likely within eight weeks when patients were treated with a tissue repair drug versus those who were treated with a placebo, revealed a new study.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Read about goji berries, uses, health tips and recipes. Also learn about goji berry health ...

 Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive