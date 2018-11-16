medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Reduce Premature Birth Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 16, 2018 at 11:03 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Increasing the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids during pregnancy reduces the chances of having a premature baby, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Cochrane Review.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Reduce Premature Birth Risk
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Reduce Premature Birth Risk

A new study published has found that increasing the intake of omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFA) during pregnancy reduces the risk of premature births.

Premature birth is the leading cause of death for children under 5 years old worldwide, accounting for close to one million deaths annually. Premature babies are at higher risk of a range of long-term conditions including visual impairment, developmental delay and learning difficulties.

"We know premature birth is a critical global health issue, with an estimated 15 million babies born too early each year," explains Associate Professor Philippa Middleton from Cochrane Pregnancy and Childbirth and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI).

"While the length of most pregnancies is between 38 and 42 weeks, premature babies are those born before the 37-week mark - and the earlier a baby is born, the greater the risk of death or poor health."

Associate Professor Middleton and a team of Cochrane researchers have been looking closely at long-chain omega-3 fats, and their role in reducing the risk of premature births - particularly docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) found in fatty fish and fish oil supplements. They looked at 70 randomized trials and found that for pregnant women, increasing the daily intake of long-chain omega-3s:

  • lowers the risk of having a premature baby (less than 37 weeks) by 11 percent (from 134 per 1000 to 119 per 1000 births)
  • lowers the risk of having an early premature baby (less than 34 weeks) by 42 percent (from 46 per 1000 to 27 per 1000 births)
  • reduces the risk of having a small baby (less than 2500g) by 10 percent
"There are not many options for preventing premature birth, so these new findings are very important for pregnant women, babies and the health professionals who care for them," Associate Professor Middleton says.

"We don't yet fully understand the causes of premature labor, so predicting and preventing early birth has always been a challenge. This is one of the reasons omega-3 supplementation in pregnancy is of such great interest to researchers around the world."

The Cochrane review published was first undertaken back in 2006, and concluded there wasn't enough evidence to support the routine use of omega-3 fatty acid supplements during pregnancy. Over a decade on, this updated review concludes that there's high-quality evidence for omega-3 supplementation being an effective strategy for preventing preterm birth.

"Many pregnant women in the UK are already taking omega-3 supplements by personal choice rather than as a result of advice from health professionals," says Associate Professor Middleton.

"It's worth noting though that many supplements currently on the market don't contain the optimal dose or type of omega-3 for preventing premature birth. Our review found the optimum dose was a daily supplement containing between 500 and 1000 milligrams (mg) of long-chain omega-3 fats (containing at least 500mg of DHA) starting at 12 weeks of pregnancy."

"Ultimately, we hope this review will make a real contribution to the evidence base we need to reduce premature births, which continue to be one of the most pressing and intractable maternal and child health problems in every country around the world."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Fish Oil Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil are helpful to treat many health problems. Fish oil benefits eyes, bones, heart, brain, skin and hair.

Fish Oil Supplements in Pregnancy Can Improve Your Child's Growth and Development

Taking fish oil supplements during pregnancy is associated with an increase in lean and bone mass in children in the first six years of life, that may contribute to better growth and development.

MUFA and PUFA Foods

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids are the healthy fats. Replacing unhealthy saturated fats and trans fats with MUFA and PUFA help improve health.

Fish Oil During Pregnancy May Reduce Asthma Risk in Offspring

The risk of developing asthma was reduced by a third in kids till they reached 5 years when their mother's took fish oil supplements.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Intra-amniotic Infection

Intra-amniotic infection, or Chorioamnionitis, is one of the common causes of early preterm rupture of membranes and is known to induce preterm labor.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Heres a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. Check these out.

Traumatizing Trans Fats

Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" unsaturated double bonds.

More News on:

Cesarean Section Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Fats and Oils Traumatizing Trans Fats Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Omega 3 Fatty Acids Intra-amniotic Infection MUFA and PUFA Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Read about goji berries, uses, health tips and recipes. Also learn about goji berry health ...

 Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive