medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New, Rapid and Robust Method for Single Cell Profiling Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 17, 2018 at 11:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel method for microscopically profiling tiny single cells within organs and tissues has been developed by a research team led by Kedar Nath Natarajan and Xi Chen from Wellcome Sanger Institute.
New, Rapid and Robust Method for Single Cell Profiling Developed
New, Rapid and Robust Method for Single Cell Profiling Developed

Many of the cell types in our bodies work in obscure ways, that science does not yet fully understand. That also goes for immune cells, which are vital for protecting us against serious diseases.

In order to conquer this obstacle, researchers put a lot of effort into finding new ways to study the inner works of individual cells. The challenge is not only to isolate an individual cell from a tissue sample. We also need to find a way to determine the function of the individual cell, says Kedar Nath Natarajan, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator at Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Southern Denmark.

New methods are constantly being developed to microscopically profile tiny single cells within organs and tissues. The principle is to study the basic blueprint of an organism i.e. DNA and how it is packaged within a single cell. This packaging is referred to as chromatin and signals which genes within the blueprint are switched on and off, thus determining whether it becomes a blood cell, a skin cell, an immune cell, a cancer cell or another type of cell. Together with first author Xi Chen from Wellcome Sanger Institute, he has lead the development of the new methods and profile different kinds of cells including immune cells, stem cells etc. The other contributors from Wellcome Sanger Institute are Ricardo J Miragaia and this work was performed in the lab of the corresponding author Sarah A Teichmann.

The paper's abstract gives this description:

The assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-seq) is widely used to identify regulatory regions throughout the genome. However, very few studies have been performed at the single cell level (scATAC-seq) due to technical challenges. Here we developed a simple and robust plate-based scATACseq method, combining upfront bulk Tn5 tagging with single-nuclei sorting. We demonstrated that our method worked robustly across various systems, including fresh and cryopreserved cells from primary tissues. By profiling over 3,000 splenocytes, we identify distinct immune cell types and reveal cell type-specific regulatory regions and related transcription factors.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fungal Infections

Fungal infections are caused by fungi that include yeasts and molds, and occur in those with a weak immunity or following prolonged antibiotic use.

Test Your Knowledge on Fungal Infections

Fungal infections usually affect the skin causing an itchy rash, but can affect deeper tissues and cause more serious infections as well. There are several types of fungi that affect humans. Test your knowledge on fungal infections by taking this ...

Hospital-Acquired Infections can be Predicted by Machine Learning

Finnish researchers have used Machine Learning (ML) to predict the presence of nosocomial or hospital-acquired infections caused by Staphylococcus epidermidis.

Human Papillomavirus Infections can be Treated with Cancer Drugs

Some cancer drugs can be used to treat human papillomavirus (HPV) infections.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive