medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights Into The Zika And Dengue Virus Infection Mechanism Found

by Rishika Gupta on  December 17, 2018 at 10:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Similar virus mechanisms have been found in both dengue and Zika viruses. It was found that dengue and Zika virus infection has been found to up against a human and mosquito immune defense mechanism and highjack specific host proteins for virus replication. The results of this study are published in the journal of Cell.
New Insights Into The Zika And Dengue Virus Infection Mechanism Found
New Insights Into The Zika And Dengue Virus Infection Mechanism Found

An international, multi-institutional team led by researchers of the University of California, San Francisco and Baylor College of Medicine report in the journal Cell that these viruses counteract a human and mosquito immune defense mechanism and highjack specific host proteins for virus replication. They also discovered that Zika virus causes microcephaly in fruit flies by disrupting the function of ANKLE2, a protein involved in brain development both in flies and humans.

These findings open new avenues to design therapeutic strategies to combat these widespread and severe infectious diseases.

"In this study, we collaborated with Dr. Nevan J. Krogan and Dr. Priya Shah at the University of California, San Francisco to better understand the mechanisms of dengue and Zika virus infection," said co-corresponding author Dr. Hugo Bellen, professor of molecular and human genetics and neuroscience at Baylor College of Medicine and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The researchers conducted systematic comparative analyses of the interactions of proteins from dengue and Zika viruses with proteins from the host, both mosquitoes and humans. They discovered new strategies the viruses use to infect their host successfully. For instance, they found that some viral proteins counteract interferon response genes, a human and mosquito defense mechanism, and that other viral proteins highjack host proteins and redirect their activities to replicate the virus.

In addition, the researchers combined their systematic comparative analysis with experiments with the fruit fly animal model and discovered an intriguing mechanism that can explain infant microcephaly associated with maternal Zika virus infection.

The Bellen lab combines the versatility of the fruit fly with modern molecular biology techniques to answer important questions about genes and disease. The technology has allowed scientists to determine the role of a gene and the corresponding protein in cells where the gene is expressed and whether the loss of the gene may be associated with human disease.

"We have altered thousands of flies and systematically characterize the expression and function of genes in great detail. In a previous study, we combined this approach with analyses of human genes not yet linked to human disease. We found that mutations in the ANKLE2 gene can cause microcephaly both in humans and fruit flies. Microcephaly caused by lack of ANKLE2 is very similar to the one caused by Zika virus," said Bellen, who also is a member of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital.

In this study, the researchers discovered that the Zika protein called NS4A binds to ANKLE2, the human protein linked to microcephaly. "We found that if we overexpress NS4A in normal flies, the result is the reduced size of the fly's brain. This can be rescued by overexpressing human ANKLE2 in the flies," said co-first author, Dr. Nichole Link, a postdoctoral associate in the Bellen lab. "Taken together, the evidence suggests that when the Zika protein NS4A interacts with ANKLE2, it disrupts its function in brain development in ways that can lead to microcephaly."

Link adds that "these findings also suggest that, if we could develop a drug that could prevent NS4A from binding to ANKLE2, we might be able to prevent Zika virus from causing microcephaly."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Babies Exposed to Zika Virus Before Birth Had Severe Abnormalities in First 18 Months

New research supports the use of brain imaging to help predict neurodevelopmental health in babies who have been exposed to the Zika virus.

Jaipur Reports Fresh Zika Virus Cases, Toll Reaches 135

Fresh cases of zika virus have been reported in Jaipur taking the total number of infected people to 135.

Over 109 People Affected by Zika Virus in Jaipur

Zika virus has affected about 109 people in the city of Jaipur in Rajhasthan, India.

Zika Virus Cases Rise to 100 in Jaipur

The number of people infected with the Zika virus has reached to 100 in Jaipur, India. Medical teams are carrying out screening and fogging activities, and special precautions are being taken in the Zika-affected areas.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Shigellosis Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Flu 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive