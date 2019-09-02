medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Procedure Benefits Preemies with Most Common Heart Defect

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 9, 2019 at 12:40 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New minimally invasive procedure offers effective treatment for preemies with most common heart defect, reports a new study.
New Procedure Benefits Preemies with Most Common Heart Defect
New Procedure Benefits Preemies with Most Common Heart Defect

Maxwell and Mason Bradford were born at 27 weeks gestation - about 13 weeks early. Each weighed just 2 pounds, 10 ounces. Like many extremely premature babies, both Maxwell and Mason were born with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), the most common heart-related birth defect, which is commonly called "a hole in the heart."

The brothers were just 2 weeks old when they arrived at Cedars-Sinai to undergo a minimally invasive procedure to fix their hearts.

The device used to treat the boys in a clinical trial, the Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder developed by Abbott, was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). During the nonsurgical procedure first tested at Cedars-Sinai, a physician guides a catheter through a vein in the leg to the heart and closes the hole. The procedure can be performed at the bedside and takes only a few minutes.

"This is a huge win for countless preemies and their families," said Evan Zahn, MD, director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program in the Smidth Heart Institute, who performed the initial United States implants and led the clinical trial for the transcatheter procedure. "Our goal in all we do is to see children grow up healthy and happy, despite the gestational age they were born. We always want to see more children prosper like Maxwell and Mason have, and this FDA approval will allow us to do just that for so many babies to come."

The PDA condition can be traced to the developing heart in utero. Before birth, a fetus' blood does not need to go to its lungs to get oxygenated because the mother's own blood circulation supplies oxygen. Key to this process is the ductus arteriosus, a connection between the heart's two major arteries that allows the fetus' blood to bypass its lungs. After birth, however, the baby needs to breathe on its own, so this connection naturally closes. When the hole does not close, patent ductus arteriosus ensues and can lead to difficulty with breathing and feeding, brain hemorrhages, heart failure and even death.

Medication therapy is successful in less than 60 percent of newborns with PDA and can cause side effects such as kidney failure and bleeding, Zahn said. Open-heart surgery has its own short-term risks, and recent evidence suggests that long-term outcomes after surgery for preemies with PDA may be worse than previously thought.

The new procedure and the device have changed those prospects, giving physicians new options in their nonsurgical toolkits.

"As an institution, we are driven to do all we can for every patient who comes under our care," said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, director of the Smidt Heart Institute. "Nothing is truer than for our tiniest babies who rely solely on their parents and medical team to survive. This is a tremendous achievement for a deserving, in-need community."

Today, Maxwell and Mason are energetic and healthy 1-year-olds with no signs of premature birth or congenital PDA condition. Their mother, Jocelyn Collins, is forever grateful to Cedars-Sinai.

"There are truly no words to describe how thankful we are for the timing of this procedure and the gift of life it gave to my sons," said Jocelyn, a mother of seven who lives in Lancaster, California. "Our family is able to enjoy each day together because of this exceptional care and innovation."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a congenital defect of the heart where the fetal passage between pulmonary artery and aorta remains open and causes excess pulmonary blood flow.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery

Triple bypass surgery, an open heart surgery involves grafting blood vessels from either the chest or leg onto 3 blocked blood vessels.

Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery

Preoperatively diagnosed patent foramen ovale (hole in the heart) is associated with perioperative ischemic stroke (stroke during operation).

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Caring for a Premature Baby

A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or “preemie.” The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot’s tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition turn blue (cyanosis) due to inadequate oxygen in their blood. Know more about Fallot’s tetralogy and its treatment.

More News on:

Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Caring for a Premature Baby Tetralogy of Fallot 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive