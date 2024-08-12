About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Plant-Based Supplement Offers Relief for Gout Sufferers

by Swethapriya Sampath on Aug 12 2024 2:18 PM

A new plant-based natural supplement shows 80% decrease in uric acid and a roughly 70% decrease in inflammatory mediators, which are the main factors behind the pathogenesis of gout(). This supplement could improve the quality of life for //older people with gout, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Thursday.
Increased blood serum uric acid levels cause gout, which affects a large portion of the population over 35 There aren't many herbal remedies on the market designed especially to treat gout arthritis. Lucknow's CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has created a herbal supplement known as "NBRI-Gout Out," combining five therapeutic plants.

'NBRI-Gout Out', An Advanced Herbal Solution

The herbal medicine, which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology's SEED Division under the "Scheme for Young Scientist and Technologist," may help in restoring movement and reducing related symptoms including pain, stiff joints, redness, arthritis and more.

The herbal medicine, developed by Dr. Ankita Misra (principal investigator) and mentored by chief scientist and head Dr. Sharad Srivastava in the pharmacognosy section of CSIR-NBRI, was shown to be "synergically efficacious in gout/gouty arthritis, equal to standard drug colchicines."

A series of in-vitro and in-vivo tests were performed to evaluate the combination's bio-efficacy in the laboratory. Additionally, animal models were used to confirm the toxicity and safety of NBRI-Gout out.

Results and Market Potential of 'NBRI-Gout Out'

The results demonstrated a noticeable improvement in mobility, relieves from pain and joint stiffness. The supplement has no solvent residue left and is entirely soluble in water. The raw materials are not harmful to biodiversity and are freely accessible in the herbal drug market.

"The product was developed following the AYUSH ( Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) method, is affordable, and two companies have shown interest in bringing it to market. The ministry stated that the herbal cure can also be administered as an adjuvant therapy in addition to the current course of treatment in cases of prophylaxis, gouty arthritis, gouty flare-ups, and idiopathic patients with gout symptoms.

Reference:
  1. Herbal remedy for gout can improve the lifestyle of elderly people - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2043237)


Source-IANS
