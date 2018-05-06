New PET Scan Method can Non-invasively Detect Colitis Inflammation

‘This new method uses PET imaging with antibody fragment probes (immunoPET) to target a specific subset of immune cells called the CD4+ T cells. These CD4+ T cells are a characteristic feature of inflammatory bowel disease. ’

