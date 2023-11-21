New Migraine Management Wearable Introduced

Advertisement

"Nerivio is USFDA-approved, drug-free, noninvasive, first-of-its-kind product for migraine in India and offers a favourable safety profile. We believe this product meets a genuine unmet clinical need among migraine patients," said M. V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy's, in a statement."The roll-out of Nerivio marks our entry into digital therapeutics.It is an area that is seeing increasing adoption by physicians as well as patients due to its potential to reduce pill burden and decrease dependency on non-specific medication in chronic or hard-to-treat diseases," he added.Nerivio is clinically proven and safe, and is suitable for a wide range of patients, including those who prefer drug-free options, individuals with contraindications to medications or poor medication tolerance, sensitive populations such as adolescents, women of vulnerable age groups and patients at risk of medication overuse headache.Studies show that Nerivio is safe and well tolerated with no systemic side effects or concern for medication overuse. It has also proven efficacy in treating associated symptoms in migraine such as nausea, vomiting etc.Dr. Reddy's also recently signed an exclusive agreement for the commercial marketing and distribution of Nerivio in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.Source: IANS