Medindia
Medindia
Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM
A new type of cell therapy helped dramatically reduce serious liver-related complications that could lead to hospitalisation and death in patients with liver scarring, or cirrhosis.

The innovative new approach, by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, uses macrophage immune cells -- the cells associated with tissue repair -- derived from the patient's own cells to treat cirrhosis. It was tested in a clinical study involving 50 patients in Scotland with cirrhosis caused by a variety of different factors, such as alcohol, fatty-liver disease and viral hepatitis.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.
The data, presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) conference (2023) in Boston, shows the treatment helped dramatically reduce serious liver-related complications during this one-year study. These complications can lead to hospitalisation and death.

"We are encouraged by the new results. This trial shows the treatment is well tolerated, and is associated with reducing the clinical complications in patients with end-stage liver disease," said Professor Stuart Forbes, a clinical hepatologist, from the varsity who led the trial.
Liver Cirrhosis

Liver cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that arises due to alcoholism, hepatitis, or other conditions. Liver failure patients are treated with transplantation.
In the trial, 26 patients received the macrophage treatment, and 24 patients in the control group received standard medical care only. After one year, there were no liver-related clinical events in any of the 26 patients treated with macrophages. In the control group, four patients out of the 24 developed liver-related severe adverse events, and there were three deaths. Chronic liver diseases and associated cirrhosis is a common and lethal condition that account for approximately one million deaths per year globally.

Causes of liver cirrhosis include infections such as hepatitis C, obesity, alcohol excess and some genetic and immune conditions. The results, published in Nature Medicine, indicate the treatment might help delay the need for a liver transplant, which is currently the only treatment option available to patients with advanced liver disease, but is a highly invasive procedure severely limited by organ availability, patient eligibility and complex aftercare.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer

Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other organs. This is referred to as secondary liver cancer and is more common than primary liver cancer.
Biofilm-Delivered Probiotics Guard Intestines and Brain in NEC Model

Biofilm-Delivered Probiotics Guard Intestines and Brain in NEC Model


Novel probiotics in a biofilm state protect both intestines and the brain in a model of Necrotizing enterocolitis, offering promising health benefits.
