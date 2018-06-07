New Method to Identify Genetic Causes of Short Telomere Syndromes

Precision genomics may help pinpoint abnormalities in inherited genes that result in short telomere syndromes, research at Mayo Clinic finds.

The ability to pinpoint the genetic abnormalities associated with short telomere syndromes is key to finding better ways to screen, diagnose and treat patients.



‘Precision genomics may help trace the cause of short telomere syndromes back to inherited genes.’ "We're using precision genomics like a heat-seeking missile," says Mrinal Patnaik, M.B.B.S., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and clinical researcher. "Not to destroy, but to zero in on genetic mutations that may be linked with short telomere and other inherited bone marrow failure syndromes, providing unique insights into their disease biology."



Mayo Clinic is one of the few medical institutions in the world committed to building the necessary expertise in telomere biology, combined with access to a dedicated clinic for such unique patients. This effort has enabled the researchers to undertake the study.



Telomeres are DNA-protein structures that protect the ends of chromosomes, similar to plastic tips at the ends of shoelaces. As people age, telomeres naturally break down and get shorter during the process of DNA replication. This process happens faster in parts of the body with higher cell turnover, such as the skin, hair, bone marrow, liver, lungs and



Certain genetic mutations are known to be associated with short telomeres. However, only about 40 percent of patients with short telomeres have one of these known mutations. This means that there are still important causes of short telomeres that researchers have not yet discovered.



In their study, Mayo researchers demonstrated the potential of using a targeted genomics approach to identify new genetic abnormalities associated with short telomeres and follow such patients prospectively.



