About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Imaging Tool Gets the Picture of Hidden Heart Damage

by Dr Jayashree on March 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Font : A-A+

New Imaging Tool Gets the Picture of Hidden Heart Damage

Real 3D vascular ultrasound is reliable, accurate, and faster than previous methods for the assessment of heart problems, according to new study results published in JACC Cardiovascular Imaging.

Atherosclerosis is a well-established marker of heart disease risk and is highlighted as a key parameter in international clinical practice guidelines and expert consensus documents.

Advertisement


Atherosclerosis thickening or hardening of the arteries. It is caused by a buildup of deposits of fatty substances such as cholesterol in the inner lining of an artery.

Therefore, the need for better and easy-to-use methods for measuring atherosclerosis burden that can be used as population screening tools is required.
Advertisement

The new imaging method was first validated and implemented in a study of almost 200 healthy participants with an intermediate heart disease risk.

The study which started in 2010 and was recently extended until 2030, is one of the most important cardiovascular prevention studies in the world.

Researchers developed a new probe and software for a real 3D ultrasound to facilitate exploration of the carotid and femoral arteries and speed up quantification of atherosclerotic deposits.

Traditional clinical evaluations based on measurements of cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and lifestyle habits cannot accurately determine accumulated damage in the heart.

The absence of this crucial information may delay taking appropriate decisions to prevent acute events such as myocardial infarction or stroke.

The newly validated 3D vascular probe incorporates 3D matrix technology, which underpins the most advanced 3D ultrasound techniques.

In addition to demonstrating the accuracy of 3D matrix ultrasound, the study also demonstrates that the new technique takes just half the time needed by previous methods to obtain all the information required for patient management.

"When patients see the state of their arteries, this impresses upon them the need to change their lifestyle, in a graphic manner not achieved by reading a list of analytical data," said first author Dr. Beatriz López Melgar, a cardiologist at Hospital Universitario La Princesa in Madrid.

The ability to view deposits in 3D allows us to assess them more precisely and in their entirety, something not possible with conventional 2D methods. 3D ultrasound also provides invaluable information about plaque morphology.

The development of ultrasound methods will also expand personalized medicine and the use of diagnostic imaging techniques for patient care benefits in a larger sector of the population.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted ....
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms .....
Potential Treatment Target for Atherosclerosis Identified
Potential Treatment Target for Atherosclerosis Identified
Protective mechanism against atherosclerosis has been discovered by a research team who finds that ....
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Intake of salmon may help unravel protective benefits for heart and vascular health by preventing .....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)