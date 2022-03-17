About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Perineal Tears During Delivery be Reduced?

by Dr Jayashree on March 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Perineal Tears During Delivery be Reduced?

Severe perineal tears also known as sphincter injuries are reduced if the primary midwife has the assistance of a colleague during the final stage of labor, suggests a new study published in The Lancet.

A perineal tear is a vaginal injury that is very common during childbirth. They can involve the vagina, the labia, the cervix, and the area between the vagina and the rectum. Many tears will heal without treatment.

Advertisement


"Although severe perineal tears are rare, they can lead to significant and sometimes lifelong consequences for the women. Symptoms include pain, incontinence, problems with sexual health and other complications", says Christine Rubertsson, professor at Lund University, a midwife at Skåne University Hospital, and principal investigator for the study.

There is currently a lack of evidence for many of the preventive methods used to reduce perineal tearing during childbirth.

To explore, a new study involving 4,264 women who were planning their first vaginal birth consent was involved. During the births, 3 750 women were randomly assigned to get support and care from either one or two midwives.
Advertisement

Of the 1 546 who gave birth with two midwives, 3.9% suffered from perineal tears compared to 5.7% of the 1 513 women who received standard care from one midwife. There were no other differences between the groups regarding tears or the newborn's health following the birth.

The women who participated in the study also responded to two questionnaires; one month and one year after the birth. The questions included birth experiences and the care they received, as well as their physical, mental, and sexual health.

Researchers have continued to follow the participants in the study, and the next step is to investigate postpartum care and women's quality of life and pelvic floor symptoms.

It is also important to analyze women's and midwife's experiences of this clinical practice to further develop collegial assistance.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Watery Eyes 

Recommended Reading
Postpartum Hemorrhage
Postpartum Hemorrhage
Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death .....
Epidurals Do Not Slow Childbirth
Epidurals Do Not Slow Childbirth
Epidural analgesia is the most effective method of labor pain relief. Epidural medication has no ......
Do Women Die In Childbirth Because It Is More Preferable?
Do Women Die In Childbirth Because It Is More Preferable?
The special report highlights the oft neglected maternal and child health topics such as physical .....
Maternal Death
Maternal Death
Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy ....
Watery Eyes
Watery Eyes
Excess tearing may cause a sensation of watery eyes or result in tears falling down the cheek. Obstr...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)