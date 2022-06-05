About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Handheld Device Painlessly Identifies Skin Cancers

by Colleen Fleiss on May 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM
Font : A-A+

New Handheld Device Painlessly Identifies Skin Cancers

A new low-cost handheld device developed could slash the rate of unnecessary biopsies in half and provide dermatologists and other frontline physicians comfortable access to laboratory-grade skin cancer diagnostics.

That's a price worth paying if it enables early cancer treatment. However, in recent years, aggressive diagnostic efforts have seen the number of biopsies grow around four times faster than the number of cancers detected, with about 30 benign lesions now biopsied for every case of skin cancer that's found.

Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
Advertisement


"We aren't trying to get rid of biopsies," said Negar Tavassolian, director of the Bio-Electromagnetics Laboratory at Stevens. "But we do want to give doctors additional tools and help them to make better decisions."

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

The team's device uses millimeter-wave imaging — the same technology used in airport security scanners — to scan a patient's skin. (In earlier work, Tavassolian and her team had to work with already biopsied skin for the device to detect if it was cancerous.)
Skin Biopsy
Skin Biopsy
 Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.
Advertisement

Healthy tissue reflects millimeter-wave rays differently than cancerous tissue, so it's theoretically possible to spot cancers by monitoring contrasts in the rays reflected back from the skin. To bring that approach into clinical practice, the researchers used algorithms to fuse signals captured by multiple different antennas into a single ultrahigh-bandwidth image, reducing noise and quickly capturing high-resolution images of even the tiniest mole or blemish.

Spearheaded by Amir Mirbeik Ph.D. '18, the team used a tabletop version of their technology to examine 71 patients during real-world clinical visits, and found their methods could accurately distinguish benign and malignant lesions in just a few seconds. Using their device, Tavassolian and Mirbeik could identify cancerous tissue with 97% sensitivity and 98% specificity — a rate competitive with even the best hospital-grade diagnostic tools.

"There are other advanced imaging technologies that can detect skin cancers, but they're big, expensive machines that aren't available in the clinic," said Tavassolian, whose work appears in the March issue of Scientific Reports. "We're creating a low-cost device that's as small and as easy to use as a cellphone, so we can bring advanced diagnostics within reach for everyone."

Because the team's technology delivers results in seconds, it could one day be used instead of a magnifying dermatoscope in routine checkups, giving extremely accurate results almost instantly. "That means doctors can integrate accurate diagnostics into routine checkups, and ultimately treat more patients," said Tavassolian.

Unlike many other imaging methods, millimeter-wave rays harmlessly penetrate about 2mm into human skin, so the team's imaging technology provides a clear 3D map of scanned lesions. Future improvements to the algorithm powering the device could significantly improve mapping of lesion margins, enabling more precise and less invasive biopsying for malignant lesions.

The next step is to pack the team's diagnostic kit onto an integrated circuit, a step that could soon allow functional handheld millimeter-wave diagnostic devices to be produced for as little as $100 a piece — a fraction of the cost of existing hospital-grade diagnostic equipment. The team is already working to commercialize their technology and hopes to start putting their devices in clinicians' hands within the next two years.

"The path forward is clear, and we know what we need to do," said Tavassolian. "After this proof of concept, we need to miniaturize our technology, bring the price down, and bring it to the market."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Skin Cancer
Quiz on Skin Cancer
 The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic.
Advertisement

Skin Cancer May Now be Diagnosed Through Simple Blood Test
Skin Cancer May Now be Diagnosed Through Simple Blood Test
 Testing of an individual's blood has been found to reveal the presence of skin cancer — circulating melanoma cells.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Boils / Skin AbscessBoils / Skin Abscess
DermatomyostitisDermatomyostitis
HivesHives
PemphigusPemphigus
Pityriasis RoseaPityriasis Rosea
SclerodermaScleroderma
Skin Self ExaminationSkin Self Examination
Ultra-Violet Radiation Ultra-Violet Radiation
VitiligoVitiligo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Ultra-Violet Radiation Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Selfie Addiction Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Donation - Recipients Drug Interaction Checker How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close