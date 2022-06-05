About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Risk Factors Help Predict Heart Attacks

by Colleen Fleiss on May 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Risk Factors Help Predict Heart Attacks

Scientists have discovered risk factors that are more likely to trigger a heart attack or acute myocardial infarction (AMI) for younger men and women.

Researchers discovered significant sex differences in risk factors associated with AMI and in the strength of associations among young adults, suggesting the need for a sex-specific preventive strategy. For example, hypertension, diabetes, depression, and poverty had stronger associations with AMI in women compared with men, they found.

Heart Attack
Heart Attack
 Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
Advertisement


The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

While heart attacks are often associated with older adults, this population-based case-control study examined the relationship between a wide range of AMI-related risk factors among younger adults. The researchers used data from 2,264 AMI patients from the VIRGO (Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young Acute Myocardial Infarction Patients) study and 2,264 population-based controls matched for age, sex, and race from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
 Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
Advertisement

The key finding is that young men and women often have different risk factors. Seven risk factors — including diabetes, depression, hypertension or high blood pressure, current smoking, family history of AMI, low household income, and high cholesterol — were associated with a greater risk of AMI in women. The highest association was diabetes, followed by current smoking, depression, hypertension, low household income, and family history of AMI. Among men, current smoking and family history of AMI were the leading risk factors.

Rates of AMI in younger women have increased in recent years said Yuan Lu, an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine and the study's lead author.

"Young women with AMI are an unusual or extreme phenotype on account of their age," she said. "In the past, we found that young women, but not older women, have a twice higher risk of dying after an AMI than similarly aged men. In this new study, we now identified significant differences in risk factor profiles and risk factor associations with AMI by sex."

Analysis of population attributable risk was used to measure the impact different risk factors at the population level. The study found that seven risk factors, many potentially modifiable, collectively accounted for majority of the total risk of AMI in young women (83.9%) and young men (85.1%). Some of these factors — including hypertension, diabetes, depression, and poverty — have a larger impact on young woman than they do among young men, Lu and her colleagues found.

"This study speaks to the importance of specifically studying young women suffering heart attacks, a group that has largely been neglected in many studies and yet is about as large as the number of young women diagnosed with breast cancer," said Dr. Harlan M. Krumholz, the Harold H. Hines Jr. Professor of Medicine at Yale, director of the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE), and senior author of the paper.

Raising awareness among physicians and young patients is a first step, researchers said. National initiatives, such as the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign, should be expanded to increase awareness about cardiovascular disease risk in young women, they said. Health care providers also need to identify effective strategies to improve optimal delivery of evidence-based guidelines on preventing AMI. For example, risk prediction tool for individual patients could help physicians identify which individuals are most at risk and develop treatment strategies.

Accounting for AMI subtypes may also be effective. The researchers found that many traditional risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, are more prevalent in type-1 AMI, whereas different AMI subtypes — including type-2 AMI (a subtype associated with higher mortality) — are less common.

"We are moving more towards a precision medicine approach, where we are not treating each patient the same, but recognizing that there are many different subtypes of AMI," Lu said. "Individual-level interventions are needed to maximize health benefits and prevent AMI."

The study is among the first and the largest in the United States to comprehensively evaluate the associations between a wide range of predisposing risk factors and incident AMI in young women and a comparable sample of young men. The study design also included a comparable population-based control group from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a program to assess demographic, socioeconomic, dietary, and health-related information.

Heart Attack in Women

A longitudinal study is traditionally used to assess AMI risk in younger populations. Because the incidence rate is low in young people, however, it takes a long time for the disease to manifest. So researchers often don't have enough AMI events to make inferences about risk factors and their relative importance in young women and men, said Lu.

"Here we used a novel study design with a large cohort of patients with AMI and then we identified age-sex-race matched population control from a national population survey to compare this with, and we used a case-control design to evaluate the association of these risk factors with AMI," said Lu. "This is one of the first and largest studies to address this issue comprehensively."

In the United States, hospitalization rates for heart attacks have been decreasing with time, according to research in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

"However, if you analyze the proportion of these patients by age, you will find that the proportion of younger people who are hospitalized for heart attack is increasing," said Lu. "So it seems there's a general trend for AMI to happen earlier in life, so that makes prevention of heart attack in younger people, especially important."

Younger women represent about 5% of all heart attacks that occur in the U.S. each year. "This small percentage effects a large number of people because so many AMIs occur in the US each year," she said. "There about 40,000 AMI hospitalizations in young women each year, and heart disease is the leading cause of death in this age group."

Lu emphasized the importance of education. "When we talk about heart attack in young women, people are often not aware of it," she said. "If we can prevent women from having heart attacks that will improve outcomes."

Previous studies have shown that women-related factors may be associated with risk of heart attack, but there is limited data on women under the age of 55. "We hope to explore women-related factors including menopausal history, pregnancy, menstrual cycle, and other factors that are specifically related women and analyze whether that's contributing to the risk of heart attack," she said.

The study team also included Shu-Xia Li, Yutian Liu, Rachel P. Dreyer, Rohan Khera, Karthik Murugiah, Gail D'Onofrio, Erica S. Spatz, all from Yale; Fatima Rodriguez from Sandford University; Karol E. Watson from the University of California, Los Angeles; and Frederick A. Masoudi from Ascension Healthcare. The VIRGO study was funded by the US National Institutes of Health.

Source: Eurekalert
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
 Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
Advertisement

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
 Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Selfie Addiction Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close