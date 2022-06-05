Collaborative Vision to Improve Aging Community Needs

Welfare for Aging Community

'By engaging with industry, government, and other external organisations, we'll be strengthening research collaborations and supporting the recruitment of international and domestic higher degree research students and fellowships. Collaboration with the Caring Futures Institute will provide strategic leadership and vision through the development of research capacity and capability increasing research performance and responding to the needs and priorities of the University and Adelaide PHN with evidence-based results,' says Stacey George.'This collaboration will go a long way in developing and expanding the translational research agenda in such an important area for our whole community. Adelaide PHN as the industry partner and the Caring Futures Institute as the academic partner, are both organisations that I know are driven by a mission to see better care delivered in our community. Working together we will focus on building research capacity and capability to support the translation of research into practice and ultimately improved health outcomes for older people,' says Adelaide PHN's Board Chair Tom Symonds.Source: Medindia