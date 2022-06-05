About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Collaborative Vision to Improve Aging Community Needs

by Karishma Abhishek on May 6, 2022 at 11:38 PM
Collaborative Vision to Improve Aging Community Needs

Health outcomes for ageing Australians may be improved through new research collaboration as per a study at the Flinders University and Adelaide Primary Health Network (PHN — a not-for-profit organisation, established and funded by the Federal Government in 2015).

The venture strives to support the evidence-based implementation of Australia's Primary Health Care 10 Year Plan 2022-2032 across Adelaide and facilitates rigorous evaluation guided by implementation approaches to evaluate both outcomes for older people and changes of practice.

Professor Stacey George from Healthy Ageing, Support and Care states that the plan has identified a gap in allied health and nursing services particularly in aged care services.

Welfare for Aging Community

'By engaging with industry, government, and other external organisations, we'll be strengthening research collaborations and supporting the recruitment of international and domestic higher degree research students and fellowships. Collaboration with the Caring Futures Institute will provide strategic leadership and vision through the development of research capacity and capability increasing research performance and responding to the needs and priorities of the University and Adelaide PHN with evidence-based results,' says Stacey George.
'This collaboration will go a long way in developing and expanding the translational research agenda in such an important area for our whole community. Adelaide PHN as the industry partner and the Caring Futures Institute as the academic partner, are both organisations that I know are driven by a mission to see better care delivered in our community. Working together we will focus on building research capacity and capability to support the translation of research into practice and ultimately improved health outcomes for older people,' says Adelaide PHN's Board Chair Tom Symonds.

Source: Medindia
