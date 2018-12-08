medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Finding Leads to Better Leukemia Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 12, 2018 at 12:42 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NPM1 mutation improves sensitivity to chemotherapy in patients with leukemia, stated study published in journal JCI Insight.
New Finding Leads to Better Leukemia Treatment
New Finding Leads to Better Leukemia Treatment

Previous research has revealed that patients with acute myeloid leukemia who also have a particular mutation in a gene called NPM1 have a higher rate of remission with chemotherapy. About one-third of leukemia patients possess this favorable mutation, but until now, how it helps improve outcomes has remained unknown.

The protein coded for by the NPM1 gene affects the location and activity of another protein called FOXM1. FOXM1 activates other cancer-promoting genes and has been found to be elevated in cancer cells. When the NPM1 gene is mutated, FOXM1 can't activate additional oncogenes, so patients with this mutation tend to respond better to chemotherapy. A drug that targets and incapacitates FOXM1 in patients without the beneficial NPM1 mutation may help improve the efficacy of chemotherapy.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the bone marrow. In AML, stem cells that would normally differentiate into blood cells instead multiply unchecked and fail to develop into mature blood cells. Patients with AML have a high risk of death from uncontrolled infection, fatigue easily and get organ damage because they lack adequate numbers of oxygen-carrying red blood cells. They are also at high risk for dangerous bleeding because of low numbers of cells that help with blood clotting. It has been known that patients with a mutation in the NPM1 gene have a better response to standard chemotherapy, with up to 80 percent of patients being cured compared to just 40 percent for patients without the mutation.

In previous studies, researchers at UIC led by Andrei Gartel, associate professor of molecular genetics, discovered that one of the roles of the NPM protein is to stabilize FOXM1 and keep it in the nucleus where it can activate other cancer-promoting genes.

Gartel and his colleagues determined that when the NPM1 gene is mutated, FOXM1 migrates out of the nucleus and into the cell's cytoplasm, where it can't interact with DNA. This may explain why patients with this NPM1 mutation have a much better response to chemotherapy and are less likely to relapse.

In their current study, Gartel and his colleagues further explored the relationship between NPM1 and FOXM1 in patients with AML.

The researchers analyzed bone marrow cells taken via biopsies from 77 patients with AML and found that the presence of FOXM1 in the cells' nuclei was a strong predictor of poor treatment outcome for individual patients.

"When we then looked in the patients' medical records, we saw that those with FOXM1 present in the nucleus of their cancer cells had worse treatment outcomes, higher rates of chemotherapy resistance and lower survival rates compared to patients without FOXM1 present in the nucleus," said Dr. Irum Khan, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the UIC College of Medicine and first author on the paper.

In mice engineered to overproduce FOXM1 that were caused to develop leukemia, following treatment with cytarabine, a drug commonly used to treat AML, the mice had more residual disease compared to control mice with AML and normal levels of FOXM1.

Next, the researchers demonstrated that they could produce a therapeutic response in patient AML cells grown in the lab using a novel oral drug called ixazomib, which is approved to treat another form of cancer called multiple myeloma. In the current paper, Gartel and his colleagues show that ixazomib works in part by suppressing FOXM1.

When the patient cancer cells were treated with ixazomib plus standard chemotherapy drugs used to treat AML (cytarabine and anthracyclines) the cells showed a higher death rate compared with standard chemotherapy alone. "Ixazomib produced a synergized chemotherapeutic response when added to standard chemotherapy," Gartel said. "We believe this is caused by ixazomib inhibiting the activity of FOXM1."

"There is a real unmet need for new ways to get around the resistance to chemotherapy that patients who don't have this beneficial mutation often face," said Khan. "Drugs that suppress FOXM1 in combination with the standard treatment, such as ixazomib, should result in better outcomes, but clinical trials will ultimately be needed to prove this theory."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Quiz on Leukemia

Quiz on Leukemia

Making up for 2.9% of all cancers, Leukemia is a serious condition. Do you know all about it? Test your knowledge with this quiz. ...

Leukemia / Blood Cancer

Leukemia / Blood Cancer

Leukemia is cancer of blood-forming tissues in the body.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

More News on:

Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Multiple Myeloma Bone Marrow Transplantation Hairy Cell Leukemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...