New Drug Helps Reduce Heart Muscle Thickness

Sara Saberi, an assistant professor of internal medicine and a cardiologist at the Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center said,Motor proteins mainly myosin, uses energy which results in contraction of the heart muscle and pumping of the blood. In HCM, the interactions between the motor proteins increases to a great extent which leads to vigorous squeezing of the heart muscle resulting in stiffness.Mavacamten belongs to the class of drug cardiac myosin inhibitors, is a medication specifically designed for HCM and is currently being studied in clinical trials.Saberi said,On analysis it was seen that the mass of the heart was reduced in patients taking the drug. There was also significant improvement to obstruction of blood flow within the heart. The patients also showed improvement in the exercise capacity and felt better after taking the drug for 30 weeks.A substudy was performed to understand the reason why the patients felt better using cardiac imaging. The imaging was done after 30 weeks of treatment and encouraging results were observed. Saberi said,Patients with HCM had high ejection fraction which reduced with treatment.More than 500 people are affected by HCM hence more effective treatment options are needed.The clinical trials for Mavacamten are moving ahead and its use is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM. The medication is only available in the clinical trial settings currently.Source: Medindia