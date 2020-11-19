Polypill Reduces Heart Disease Risk

Aspirin 75mg daily

Polypill daily

Aspirin 75mg and polypill daily

Vitamin 5,000 IU daily

21% reduction in cardiovascular disease when polypill was used alone.

14% reduction in heart failure, cardiovascular death and stroke when aspirin was used alone.

31% reduction in cardiovascular events when polypill plus aspirin were used.

The fixed dose-combination also called aswas used and its effectiveness was assessed in various cardiovascular events like - heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death. In patients having moderate risk of cardiovascular events the benefit was assessed by using polypill alone or in combination with aspirin. The benefit of using aspirin alone was also assessed.The International Polycap Study (TIPS)-3 was conducted in nine countries which included 5,700 patients and the average age was 64 years and 47% were males.The different drugs which were given to the patients included-The follow up period for the study was five years after which the participants were assessed on the basis of the first cardiovascular event like non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, heart failure or cardiovascular death. The analysis was as follows-Salim Yusuf a co-author of the study and professor of medicine at McMaster University School of Medicine in Toronto, Canada said,Another Co-author Prem Pais, a professor in the division of clinical research and training at St. John's Research Institute in Bangalore, India, added,Yusuf said,Source: Medindia