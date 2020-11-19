by Pooja Shete on  November 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Polypill Reduces Heart Disease Risk
Patients with high blood pressure (hypertension) and cholesterol have an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

There was a reduced risk of heart disease in patients receiving a single daily pill which contains a combination of blood pressure and cholesterol lowering medicine along with daily dose of aspirin. Aspirin prevents formation of clots.

The study was published in The New England journal of Medicine.


The fixed dose-combination also called as polypill was used and its effectiveness was assessed in various cardiovascular events like - heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death. In patients having moderate risk of cardiovascular events the benefit was assessed by using polypill alone or in combination with aspirin. The benefit of using aspirin alone was also assessed.

Clinical Trial

The International Polycap Study (TIPS)-3 was conducted in nine countries which included 5,700 patients and the average age was 64 years and 47% were males.

The medications in polypill included atenolol 100mg (for blood pressure), ramipril 10mg (for blood pressure), hydrochlorothiazide 25mg (for blood pressure) and simvastatin 40mg (for decreasing cholesterol). The different drugs which were given to the patients included-
  • Aspirin 75mg daily
  • Polypill daily
  • Aspirin 75mg and polypill daily
  • Vitamin 5,000 IU daily
Analysis of the data

The follow up period for the study was five years after which the participants were assessed on the basis of the first cardiovascular event like non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, heart failure or cardiovascular death. The analysis was as follows-
  • 21% reduction in cardiovascular disease when polypill was used alone.
  • 14% reduction in heart failure, cardiovascular death and stroke when aspirin was used alone.
  • 31% reduction in cardiovascular events when polypill plus aspirin were used.
Salim Yusuf a co-author of the study and professor of medicine at McMaster University School of Medicine in Toronto, Canada said,"Aspirin should be prescribed with a polypill in primary prevention for patients at intermediate risk of heart disease. Our study results provide important data regarding the role of the polypill in preventing the development of heart disease."

Another Co-author Prem Pais, a professor in the division of clinical research and training at St. John's Research Institute in Bangalore, India, added, "We were also interested in evaluating if combining blood pressure and cholesterol reduction medications in a single pill would be effective for this population. This is a cost-effective strategy that could help meet global targets of reducing CVD by 30% by 2030."

Yusuf said,"Use of a polypill plus aspirin can avert 3 - 5 million cardiovascular deaths globally. Future polypills, with newer statins, may reduce LDL cholesterol and blood pressure to a greater extent and could reduce cardiovascular disease risk greater than 50%."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Users of Blood Pressure Drugs Have a Lower Risk of Dying from Influenza and Pneumonia
Drugs to reduce blood pressure of the type ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers decrease influenza and pneumonia's death rate, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Monitoring Blood Pressure Helps Reduce Falls in People With Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients have a sudden drop in blood pressure while standing, a condition known as orthostatic hypotension.
READ MORE
Are Monoclonal Antibodies Effective in Treating High Cholesterol?
Monoclonal antibody Evinacumab can effectively decrease levels of low density lipoprotein (LDL) in patients with hypercholesterolemia
READ MORE
Beetroot Peptide can Help Treat Alzheimer’s, Hypertension and Diabetes
Peptide isolated from beetroot has shown promise in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, multiple sclerosis & Alzheimer's disease due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Cardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy HeartLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseStatins