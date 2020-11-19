by Colleen Fleiss on  November 19, 2020 at 9:20 PM Men´s Health News
International Men's Day 2020: Better Health for Men and Boys
Every year, International Men's Day is observed on 19th November to celebrate men's contributions and achievements towards society.

The objective of celebrating International Men's Day is to create awareness about men's mental health and look into the essential aspects of their social, emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects.

The theme for this year is "Better health for men and boys." 2020 theme focuses on improving and enhancing the male population's health and well-being across the world.


History of International Men's Day

The day was first introduced in 1992 on 7 February by Thomas Oaster and was revived by Jerome Teelucksing, who chose 19 November to honor his father's birthday. In India, the day was first observed on 19th Nov 2007 by a leading organization for Men's rights - Indian Family.

Movember is a well-known men's health and awareness month where people raise awareness about mental health, suicide issues among the youth, and prostate cancer.

Source: Medindia

