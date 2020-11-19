Are Monoclonal Antibodies Effective in Treating High Cholesterol?

The principal investigator of the study Robert Rosenson, Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiometabolic disorders at the Icahn School of medicine at Mount Sinai said,Severe hypercholesterolemia (increased cholesterol) is having untreated LDL cholesterol value greater than or equal to 190mg/dl. Familial hypercholesterolemia is commonly seen in patients with early-onset cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association/American Congress of Cardiology guidelines, the recommended levels of LDL in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease is less than or equal to 70mg/dl.The standard triple therapy of a high intensity statin (slows cholesterol production), PCSK9 inhibitor (binds to PCSK9 protein), ezetimibe (decreases cholesterol absorption from the intestine) does not show much benefit in patients with hypercholesterolemia.Dr Rosenson says,In the clinical trials conducted, it was observed that evinacumab was well tolerated by patients. Certain side effects seen included difficulty breathing observed in one patient on subcutaneous administration and another patient had a mild anaphylactic reaction (rash, vomiting, nausea, difficulty breathing). For these patients, the medication was immediately stopped and other treatments were given. Due to certain comorbidities, two deaths occurred during the trial.Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) is a type of familial hypercholesterolemia caused by a mutation in the LDL receptor gene. Dr Rosenson said,In the United States and the European Union, evinacumab is under regulatory review as an addition to other cholesterol-lowering agents in patients with different types of familial hypercholesterolemia.Source: Medindia