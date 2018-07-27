New Drug for Undruggable Enzymes in Huntington's Disease

A new drug system that has the capabilities to reduce the accumulation of Huntington's disease-associated proteins in the brain has been developed at the Medical Research Council.

The findings may enable scientists to screen for drugs that can target specific phosphatases. Phosphatases are a type of enzyme that are key parts of signaling in cells - turning processes on and off. Most signaling starts with an activation signal - often when a type of enzyme called a kinase attaches a chemical tag, a phosphate group, to specific proteins to change their function. The signal is stopped by phosphatase enzymes, which cut off the phosphate group.



‘A new drug discovery system enables the targeting of enzymes called phosphatases which were previously considered mostly "undruggable. This new system may reduce the accumulation of Huntington's disease-associated proteins in the brain.’ There are more than 200 types of phosphatases involved in many different processes in cells, so any drug must selectively target only the right one, otherwise it will produce serious side-effects or kill the cell.



Many drugs have been developed that can target specific kinases (such as anti-cancer drugs), but developing drugs that can specifically target particular phosphatases has proved difficult - because the functional part that cuts off phosphate groups is common to all phosphatases, so drugging one phosphatase inhibits hundreds of them and kills cells.



Dr Anne Bertolotti from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, who led the study, said: "For decades, with no way to selectively target phosphatases, research into them has lagged behind kinases and they've been described as undruggable. Our new system is only a first step, but we hope cracking this problem will stimulate phosphatase research and drug development.



"Targeting phosphatases - instead of kinases - is like targeting the brake, rather than the accelerator, on signals in cells. By inhibiting a phosphatase, we prolong a signaling event that has already been turned on, which may offer safer ways to specifically alter signaling in cells and help to create new drugs with fewer side-effects."



The new system builds on previous work by the same scientists in which they created functional synthetic versions of phosphatase proteins.



These synthetic phosphatases are tethered to chips so they can be screened to find a molecule that binds to one type of phosphatase, but to none of the other types. The successful molecule is then tested in cells grown in a dish to check it is safe before beginning testing in mice.



Targeting Huntington's disease

The researchers used the system to discover a molecule that showed promise in a mouse model of Huntington's disease.



Many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntingdon's diseases, feature misfolded proteins that accumulate in cells in the brain. The researchers hoped that slowing down a cell's production of proteins could leave its 'quality control machinery' with more capacity to clear up the misfolded proteins.



In this study, they aimed to slow down the cell's protein production machinery by targeting a specific phosphatase (designated 'PPP1R15B'). They used their new drug discovery platform and found a molecule, called Raphin1, that targeted only that phosphatase.



When they tested Raphin1 in a mouse model of



Dr Anne Bertolotti said: "Since Huntington's disease runs in families and can be diagnosed genetically, early diagnosis could provide what we hope is a window of opportunity to target the disease before symptoms appear. Our unique approach manipulates cells to slow down normal functions and give them a chance to clear up the misfolded proteins that are characteristic of Huntington's. However, it will take some years before we know if this approach works in humans and is safe."



