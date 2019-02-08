medindia

New Drug Combination Effective in Treating Bovine Leukemia

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 2, 2019 at 5:15 PM Drug News
Drug combination containing immune checkpoint inhibitor and an enzyme inhibitor reduce levels of BLV in cows with severe infections. This finding can be used to control other diseases in cattle.
New Drug Combination Effective in Treating Bovine Leukemia
New Drug Combination Effective in Treating Bovine Leukemia

A total of 3,859 cases of bovine leukemia were reported among cattle in Japan in 2018, a 38-fold increase over 1998, posing a serious economic threat to cattle farmers.

In previous studies, the team led by Satoru Konnai of Hokkaido University demonstrated that the progression of bovine leukemia is closely related to immune suppression induced by immune checkpoint proteins such as PD-L1, and that an anti-PD-L1 antibody could effectively treat BLV-infected cows. However, the antibody alone was not effective in advanced cases with high BLV counts. Therefore, the researchers focused on prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), a bioactive substance which they discovered acted as an immune suppressor by upregulating PD-L1 in cows with a chronic bacterial disease called Johne's disease.

In the present study published in The Journal of Immunology, the team first showed that blood PGE2 levels increased in BLV-infected cows as the disease progressed. They also found that a COX-2 inhibitor, which blocks the production of PGE2, activated immune response against BLV in cultured immune cells, and that combining this with the anti-PD-L1 antibody boosted the immune activation effect.

Most importantly, cows administered the COX-2 inhibitor showed reduced viral loads, demonstrating its antiviral effect in the animals themselves. Administering both drugs, the COX-2 inhibitor and anti-PD-L1 antibody in combination, led to reduced viral loads in advanced stage cows.

"Our study showed that the drug combination has an antiviral effect in BLV-infected animals with high viral levels, which are a major source of infection on farms," says Satoru Konnai of Hokkaido University. The researchers plan to conduct a larger verification experiment on BLV-infected cows and also study whether the drugs have any antibacterial and antiviral effects on other bovine diseases.



Source: Eurekalert

Bovine Leukemia Virus in Cattle Linked to Breast Cancer in Women

The analysis of breast tissue from 239 women showed a higher likelihood of the presence of Bovine leukemia virus in breast cancer tissue.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

