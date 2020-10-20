by Angela Mohan on  October 20, 2020 at 12:06 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Device can Identify Cancer Biomarker Like Blood Sugar
Hand-held device measures cancer, paving the way for home-based cancer monitoring and improving access to diagnostic testing.

The device could be used in a medical clinic or at home, all without lab work, greatly simplifying the process for testing blood for cancer's signature.

"This is another step toward truly personalised medicine. This would make monitoring much more accessible and cut down on the number of times patients need to leave home to provide blood samples," said Leyla Soleymani, a biomedical engineer and Canada Research Chair in Miniaturised Biomedical Devices.


A user would mix a droplet of blood in a vial of reactive liquid, then place the mixture onto a strip and insert it into a reader.

In minutes, the device would measure an antigen that indicates the degree to which cancer is present.

The prototype has been designed to monitor prostate specific antigen (PSA) and the technology can readily be adapted to measure other markers, depending on the form of cancer or other chronic disease, said the study appeared in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

"Once commercialised, this device will be a paradigm shift for cancer diagnosis and prognosis," said Brock's Feng Li, an associate professor of chemistry who leads a bioanalytical chemistry lab.

"Since this device is a lot more accessible and user-friendly than conventional technologies, patients will be more willing to use it, which can improve clinical outcomes and save lives," Li added.

The invention, the authors said, will need to be tested more broadly before earning the regulatory approvals that would permit commercial manufacturing.

The ability to collect such information at home would make the daily lives of patients much easier while also generating accurate, shareable, up-to-the-minute results to guide their doctors in shaping care and treatment - all at a lower cost to the health-care system.

The device would also allow patients to continue to monitor their health after treatment, the authors said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

New Biomarkers for Brain Tumor Treatment Response Discovered
Biomarkers using mass cytometry were found to assess patient response to an emerging vaccine for glioma, a specific pediatric brain tumor.
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

ThalassemiaDiabetes - EssentialsCancer and HomeopathyDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Cancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarHunger Fullness and Weight ControlCarbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity