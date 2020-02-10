New Biomarkers for Brain Tumor Treatment Response Discovered

‘The peptide vaccine was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events in pediatric brain tumor.’

Dr. Goldman said.



"This study clearly warrants further investigation and I hope using cytometry and other methodologies to monitor response will guide physicians in their therapeutic choices in the future," Dr. Goldman said.



Source: Medindia

Diffuse midline gliomas (DMG) and diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) are deadly brain cancers in children. Brain cancers affect less than 10 percent of patients who survive beyond two years.Traditionally these gliomas are treated with radiation therapy, but in recent years immunotherapy treatments have gained attention.In previous studies, authors have created a peptide vaccine for diffuse gliomas. The peptide vaccine used a mutation common in diffuse gliomas to trigger an immune response targeted at cancer cells.In the current study, researchers tested the safety and monitoring of the peptide vaccine, enrolling 29 patients. The peptide vaccine was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events.Immunological responses using mass cytometry on blood cells were measured. Mass cytometry helped researchers count how many T-cells were reactive to cancer. Mass cytometry on blood samples is a viable surveillance method, according to study authors.