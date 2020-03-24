by Adeline Dorcas on  March 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Device can Detect Harmful Bacteria in Blood in Real-time
New device can detect harmful bacteria in blood much faster, thereby helping health care professionals to diagnose and fight deadly infections, reports a new study.

Engineers have created a tiny device that can rapidly detect harmful bacteria in blood, allowing health care professionals to pinpoint the cause of potentially deadly infections and fight them with drugs.

The Rutgers co-authored study, led by researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology, is published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.


"The rapid identification of drug-resistant bacteria allows health care providers to prescribe the right drugs, boosting the chances of survival," said co-author Ruo-Qian (Roger) Wang, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Drug-resistant bacteria, or super-bugs, are a major public health concern. Globally, at least 700,000 people die each year as a result of drug-resistant infections, including 230,000 deaths from multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. That number could soar to 10 million deaths a year by 2050 if no action is taken, according to a 2019 report.

Based on a new approach, the tiny new device rapidly isolates, retrieves and concentrates target bacteria from bodily fluids. It efficiently filters particles and bacteria, capturing about 86 percent of them. The nano-device has magnetic beads of different sizes that are designed to trap, concentrate and retrieve Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. The small spaces between the beads are used to isolate bacteria in the device.

The inexpensive, transparent device is easy to fabricate and operate, making it ideal for detecting disease-causing organisms in laboratory and health care settings, according to the study. The research team is working to perfect the device and plans to add multiple devices onto a small chip and explore scaling up testing in the field.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Bacteria Beat Immune Systems
Pathogens can evolve to become more virulent without increasing their rate of replication. Pathogen virulence and replication rates can evolve separately, stated new study.
READ MORE
Color-changing Bandages Treat Bacterial Infections
Scientists have developed color-changing bandages that sense drug-resistant and drug-sensitive bacteria in wounds and treat them accordingly.
READ MORE
Vaccine Against Fatal Bacteria Klebsiella Effective in Mice
Scientists have produced and tested, in mice, a vaccine that protects against a worrisome superbug: a hypervirulent form of the bacteria Klebsiella pneumoniae.
READ MORE
Even the Fetus Has Gut Bacteria: Study
Fetus has it's own microbiome which can be used to improve preemie growth and immune system during high risk pregnancy, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

ThalassemiaShigellosisMRSA - The Super BugFood Safety for HealthAntibioticsBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group