Color-changing Bandages Treat Bacterial Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 30, 2020 at 12:28 AM Research News
Color-changing bandages that sense drug-resistant and drug-sensitive bacteria in wounds and treat them accordingly have been developed by researchers. The findings are reported in ACS Central Science.
Color-changing Bandages Treat Bacterial Infections

Xiaogang Qu and colleagues developed a material that changes color from green to yellow when it contacts the acidic microenvironment of a bacterial infection. In response, the material, which is incorporated into a bandage, releases an antibiotic that kills drug-sensitive bacteria.

If drug-resistant bacteria are present, the bandage turns red in color through the action of an enzyme produced by the resistant microbes. When this happens, the researchers can shine light on the bandage, causing the material to release reactive oxygen species that kill or weaken the bacteria, making them more susceptible to the antibiotic.

The team showed that the bandage could speed the healing of wounds in mice that were infected with drug-sensitive or drug-resistant bacteria.

Source: Eurekalert

