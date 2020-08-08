New COVID-19 Cases Reported in India

In India, in the last 24 hours, a total of 61,537 new coronavirus cases were reported, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In India the overall caseload to 20,88,611, while the death toll increased to 42,518 with 933 fresh fatalities.



As many as 5,98,778 samples were tested for virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative samples tested up to August 7 to 2,33,87,171.

‘COVID-19 in India: The number of active cases stood at 619,088, while 14,27,005 corona patients have recovered so far, including 48,900 discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the past 24 hours.’





Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest cases among all states.



Maharashtra has 1,45,889 active cases, with 3,27,281 recovery cases. The state has reported 17,092 deaths so far.



Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active cases and 2,27,575 recoveries. As many as 4,690 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus so far in the southern state.



Andhra Pradesh has 84,654 active cases whereas 1,20,464 patients have recovered and another 1,842 lost their lives to the deadly virus.



Karnataka has 77,694 active cases though 84,232 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. A total of 2,998 patients have lost their lives.



Globally, COVID-19 cases have crossed the 1.92 crore-mark. The US now has 49 lakh coronavirus cases while Brazil has 29 lakh. India follows in the third place.



So far, 1,396 operational laboratories are reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research, including 936 government and 460 private labs.