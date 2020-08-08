by Colleen Fleiss on  August 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New COVID-19 Cases Reported in India
In India, in the last 24 hours, a total of 61,537 new coronavirus cases were reported, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In India the overall caseload to 20,88,611, while the death toll increased to 42,518 with 933 fresh fatalities.

As many as 5,98,778 samples were tested for virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative samples tested up to August 7 to 2,33,87,171.

So far, 1,396 operational laboratories are reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research, including 936 government and 460 private labs.


Out of 1,396 labs, real-time RT PCR for COVID-19 is being carried out at 711 labs.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest cases among all states.

Maharashtra has 1,45,889 active cases, with 3,27,281 recovery cases. The state has reported 17,092 deaths so far.

Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active cases and 2,27,575 recoveries. As many as 4,690 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus so far in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh has 84,654 active cases whereas 1,20,464 patients have recovered and another 1,842 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Karnataka has 77,694 active cases though 84,232 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. A total of 2,998 patients have lost their lives.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have crossed the 1.92 crore-mark. The US now has 49 lakh coronavirus cases while Brazil has 29 lakh. India follows in the third place.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
France Reports Biggest Daily Spike of COVID-19 Cases Since April-end, Report Sources
In the last 24 hours, France has reported 2,288 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily spike since the end of April, revealed sources.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 5,880 New Cases, Tally At 285,024
Tamil Nadu has reported 5,880 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state's tally to 285,024, officials said.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake