by Colleen Fleiss on  August 8, 2020 at 10:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

France Reports Biggest Daily Spike of COVID-19 Cases Since April-end, Report Sources
In the last 24 hours, France has reported 2,288 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily spike since the end of April.

Since May 9, when the French government started a gradual de-confinement, some 787 clusters have been detected, of which 288 remained active. Over the past 24 hours, 21 clusters were identified, the ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

"The indicators are deteriorating, confirming a more active circulation of the virus throughout the territory, especially among young people," the health ministry warned.


"We must strengthen vigilance, mobilise ourselves to respect barrier measures, common sense gestures in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic," it said.

As of Friday, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients fell by 49 to 5,011, continuing a downward trend of two and a half months.

Currently, 383 people needed intensive care, 7 fewer than the number on Thursday, while 12 additional coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 30,324.

French scientists expected a second wave of the coronavirus could hit the country in autumn or winter as a result of social mixing and absence of distancing and barrier measures during the summer holidays, local media reported.

They asked French authorities to anticipate all the possible scenarios and prepare a prevention plan for the country's most populated metropolitan areas, and to consider local lockdown according to the epidemic situation.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Goa to Start Administering Remdesivir to Coronavirus Patients
Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, is administered to COVID-19 patients by Goa's Health Ministry for faster recovery.
READ MORE
Spread Of Coronavirus Contained in Country
Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus has been contained in the country, citing how half the total cases are from three states only.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Should be Treated as an Acute Inflammatory Disease
The COVID-19 pandemic has had detrimental effects on global infrastructure sectors, including economic, political, health care, education and research systems, and there is still no definitive treatment strategy for the disease.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake