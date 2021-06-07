by Colleen Fleiss on  July 6, 2021 at 11:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Clues for Drug Resistance in Schizophrenia
Around 22 lipids in the blood plasma of people with schizophrenia that are linked to reduced symptom improvement over time during treatment have been discovered by Skoltech and the Mental Health Research Center researchers.

These can help track resistance to medication that affects over a third of patients. The paper was published in the journal Biomolecules.

Individual responses vary greatly, and there are no satisfactory biomarkers of treatment response yet, which can often turn finding the right medication into a painful and protracted guessing game.


Recently researchers have turned to studying lipids and the important function they are now known to play in both the properties and functionality of the brain, such as membrane fluidity and permeability, retrograde signaling, neural plasticity, and neurotransmitter release modulation. "Lipidomics is a growing field, and a lot remains unknown about lipid metabolism and its alteration in disease, which makes lipidomics a promising field for new discoveries," the paper's lead author, Anna Tkachev of the Skoltech Center for Neurobiology and Brain Restoration (CNBR), says.

Anna Tkachev and her colleagues measured the blood lipid abundances for 322 blood plasma lipids in 92 individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia and undergoing treatment in a hospital. They studied the associations between symptom improvement and individual changes in blood plasma lipid levels by collecting blood plasma at two distinct time points: at the beginning and at the end of a hospital stay that lasted for 37 days on average.

Doctors used the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) to assess the condition of the patients; a higher score corresponds to more severe symptoms, so researchers were looking for a drop in PANSS score over time. All but one patient showed improvement, but the extent was different.

"We found that, for patients with the least improvement in symptom severity, 22 lipids, including 20 triglyceride species, were increased at the second time point, while patients with most improvement did not demonstrate the same increase in lipid levels," the authors write.

Anna Tkachev notes that a lot remains uncertain about the role of lipids in disease, and the role of lipids in schizophrenia in particular. "Typically, in a clinical setting, only total triglycerides are measured in the blood. In our study, we assessed lipids at a more detailed level of individual triglyceride species.

The lipids we find significant in our study (shorter chain triglycerides) are not among the most abundant triglycerides, and any variation in their levels would probably remain undetected at the level of total triglyceride measurement. Because many studies in the past have focused on total triglyceride levels and not detailed level of individual lipid species, it is difficult to say for now what these alterations signify," she says.

The lipids the team found seem to be related to metabolic alterations: they have been reported to be affected in diabetes and non-alcohol fatty liver disease. "Metabolic abnormalities are, unfortunately, common in patients suffering from schizophrenia, and managing these metabolic abnormalities is an important part of managing the psychiatric disorder.

However, there seems to be a complex interplay between metabolic abnormalities and psychiatric health. The role these metabolic abnormalities play in schizophrenia is not well understood, and the cause-effect relationship between the two is unclear as well," Tkachev explains.

Since the researchers were looking at individual changes in lipid levels and not the levels of lipids at baseline, their results cannot be used for a predictive model of treatment response. "Our results show that different levels of symptom improvement are associated with different alterations in lipid levels. Rather than providing a predictive biomarker, we hope that our results can help further the understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease manifestation and treatment response," Tkachev says.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
READ MORE
Quiz on Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects young adults; nearly 7% of the adult population is affected by this condition. Check out how much you know about schizophrenia by taking this quiz. ...
READ MORE
New Insights into Schizophrenia Symptoms
Abnormalities in the way the brain reorganizes prior experiences identified in schizophrenia explain the core symptoms and pave the way for new treatment options.
READ MORE
Link Between Prostate Cancer and Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia patients have reduced prostate cancer risk due to polymorphisms of neurotransmitter metabolism genes either reduced or extended serum prostate-specific antigen doubling time.
READ MORE
Anosognosia
Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or don’t seek treatment.
READ MORE
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.
READ MORE
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.
READ MORE
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySchizophreniaSignature Drug ToxicityDrug Resistance - Antibiotic ResistanceDrugs Banned in IndiaMental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisSchizoaffective DisorderMind-wanderingParanoiaAnosognosia