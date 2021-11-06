by Jayashree on  June 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM Research News
Link Between Prostate Cancer and Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a complex disorder with dysfunctions across multiple circuits and neurotransmitter systems like dopamine, glutamate, serotonin, and £^‎-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Recently Oncotarget published "The presence of polymorphisms in genes controlling neurotransmitter metabolism and disease prognosis in patients with prostate cancer: a possible link with schizophrenia" reporting that polymorphisms of neurotransmitter metabolism genes in patients with prostate cancer is characterized by either reduced or extended serum prostate-specific antigen doubling time corresponding to unfavourable and favourable disease prognosis respectively.

The study investigates following gene polymorphisms known to be associated with neuropsychiatric disorders: � The STin2 VNTR in the serotonin transporter SLC6A4 gene; � The 30-bp VNTR in the monoamine oxidase A MAOA gene; � The Val158Met polymorphism in the catechol-ortho-methyltransferase COMT gene; � The promoter region C-521T polymorphism and the 48 VNTR in the third exon of the dopamine receptor DRD4 gene. ).


Dr. Vladimir N. Anisimov from The Petrov National Medical Research Centre of Oncology said, "The importance of complex networks of heterotypic interactions between multiple distinct cell types (both malignant and normal) and regulatory circuits has now become widely recognized�.

These gene variants are protective against schizophrenia and may be directly related to a reduced Prostate cancer risk for schizophrenia patients warranting further investigation of the potential role of neurotransmitter metabolism gene polymorphisms in Prostate cancer pathogenesis.

Though chronic stress and depression result in an impaired immune response facilitating cancer initiation and progression, the risk of developing some cancers appears to be decreased in patients with schizophrenia.



Source: Medindia

