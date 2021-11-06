Exercise Delays Onset of Alzheimer's Disease

Researchers performed a metabolomics analysis in blood samples of 23 asymptomatic late middle-aged adults, with familial and genetic risk for AD (mean age 65 years old, 50 percent female) into two groups usual physical activity (UPA) and enhanced physical activity (EPA) and blood samples for both groups were taken at baseline and after 26 weeks.
Results of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology
shows that plasma CTSB levels were increased following this 26-week structured aerobic exercise training in older adults at risk for AD suggesting CTSB as a marker for cognitive changes relevant to hippocampal function after exercise in a population at risk for dementia.
This finding and the substantial modulation of lipid metabolites implicated in dementia supports the beneficial effects of exercise training on brain function and brain health in asymptomatic individuals at risk for Alzheimer's disease.
Source: Medindia