by Dr Jayashree on  July 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Insights into Schizophrenia Symptoms
The abnormalities in the way the brain reorganize memories in people with schizophrenia provides an entirely new basis for explaining many of the condition's core symptoms.

Schizophrenia is a serious and debilitating mental disorder affects around 20 million people globally. It is characterized by episodes of psychosis, hallucinations (typically hearing voices), delusions, and disorganized thinking. The exact cause is unknown.

Neuroscientists at University College London used state-of-the-art brain imaging, known as magnetoencephalography (MEG), along with machine learning tools, to measure and assess neural activity when the brain is consolidating its prior experiences.


The research is the first to demonstrate a link between abnormal neural replay and schizophrenia published in the journal Cell suggests that the findings might enable earlier detection of the disorder as well as provide a basis for examining novel treatment options.

Senior author Professor Ray Dolan (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) said: Every human being carries around a model of the world in their mind and when confronted with new information this model is updated using a process called 'neural replay'.

Newly developed decoding tools, based on machine learning helped to track neural replay corresponding to a task-related inference process to detect the presence of neural replay abnormalities in people with schizophrenia.

For the study, 55 participants, 28 with schizophrenia (13 unmedicated) and 27 healthy volunteers, were given an abstract rule e.g [A → B → C → D] to arrange in their minds a series of presented pairs of images into two distinct groups and sequences.

Once the participants completed the tasks, they relaxed for five minutes to make the brain to enter a rest period that replays its prior experiences using neural replay. This mechanism is important for memory consolidation as well as inference and belief formation.

At all times during the task phase and rest phase, participants were monitored by the MEG.In analyzing the MEG neural activity data, researchers used a machine learning based approach, developed by the authors and their collaborators.

The results of the study show participants with schizophrenia were less able to build a structure of the task. This behavioral impairment is directly associated with an impoverished expression of neural replay measured during a post-task rest-period.

These findings raise exciting possibility that subtle impairments in memory replay might result in alterations in memory consolidation and belief formation that explain previously mysterious aspects of schizophrenia.

This study opens up exciting new research avenues that apply similar imaging techniques across a range of mental health conditions with the aim of developing better early assessments and more targeted treatment tools.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Smart Phones With Digital Phenotyping May Play a Role in Evaluating Mental Illness
Digital phenotyping applications that analyze smart phone user data have appeared as promising tools for monitoring patients with severe mental illness and psychosis spectrum illnesses.
READ MORE
How Memories Influence Our Preference?
As memories control decision making in an open-end situation, people chose things they recollect recently rather than things they like.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Impact On Mental Health Wellness In India
Covid-19 and Mental Health: The launch of the Mental Health Million Project aims to map the evolving impact of COVID-19 on the mental well-being of the global population and in India.
READ MORE
Anosognosia
Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or don’t seek treatment.
READ MORE
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.
READ MORE
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.
READ MORE
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.
READ MORE
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.
READ MORE
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

SchizophreniaMental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisSchizoaffective DisorderMind-wanderingParanoiaAnosognosiaAntipsychotic Medications