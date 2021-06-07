New Discovery in Brain Cancer Patients To Fight Tumors

‘The lymph node-like structures discovered in brain cancer patients can help to fight tumors.’

To fight a developing tumor, killer immune cells such as T lymphocytes must be activated and primed in our lymph nodes must travel to the tumor site to effectively kill the cancer cells.The new study published in the journal,the researchers described about"It was extremely exciting to discover for the first time the presence of lymph node-like structures in glioma patients. They have all the components needed to support lymphocyte activation on-site which means that they could have a positive effect on the anti-tumour immune response," says Alessandra Vaccaro, PhD student at the Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology and shared first author of the study.They also showed thatWhen they treated the mice with immunostimulatory antibodies called αCD40, the formation of TLS was enhanced and always occurred in proximity to tumors. αCD40 is currently being tested to treat brain tumours in a number of clinical trials.In this study the researchers found that while αCD40 boosted TLS formation, it also counterproductively inhibited the tumor-killing ability of the T lymphocytes. Therefore, it provided important insights into the multifaceted effects of αCD40 therapy.Source: Medindia