medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Bioreactor Mimics Beating Heart with Tiny Pieces of Heart Tissue

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 2, 2019 at 1:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed bioreactor mimics beating heart with tiny pieces of heart tissue. The device could enable heart tissue to stretch and contract like how it would in the body, reports a new study.
New Bioreactor Mimics Beating Heart with Tiny Pieces of Heart Tissue
New Bioreactor Mimics Beating Heart with Tiny Pieces of Heart Tissue

A team of researchers at Imperial College London created a bioreactor to allow heart tissue to experience mechanical forces in sync with the beats, as it would in the body, to study the mechanics of healthy and diseased hearts.

It is difficult to study hearts in the laboratory because of their incredible ability to change in response to their environment. Hearts in healthy athletes enlarge to support the increased demands on the body, hearts in those with chronic hypertension get thicker and less elastic and can eventually fail. Heart tissue in labs undergoes remodeling, making it difficult to understand heart physiology and to develop new medicines for heart disease. Graduate student Fotios Pitoulis, working in Cesare Terracciano's lab at Imperial College London, in collaboration with Pieter de Tombe, created a new system to study heart tissue within a physiological environment. They will present their work at the 63rd Biophysical Society Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

"The heart needs to generate force and shorten at the same time to squeeze blood out; this is not usually something you see in in vitro heart models," Terracciano said.

Using tiny pieces of heart tissue with preserved structure and function, they were able to recapitulate the sequence of mechanical events as found in the body. This was done by creating a custom bioreactor that allows the tissue to shorten in sync with electrical stimulation. To see whether the heart tissue in their system behaved like it would inside the body, they added noradrenaline and changed the workload on the tissue to simulate normal conditions and disease. The team observed changes in force similar to those observed in hearts in vivo..

The new aspects of this system are that contraction parameters can be promptly adjusted using computer algorithms to mimic normal or disease conditions, for example, to recreate the stiffer conditions of high blood pressure.

"If you have high blood pressure, you affect how the heart cells work. We can recreate this condition to understand what happens at the level of the tissue," Terracciano said. Pitoulis added, "We now have a unique tool to study the mechanical and electrical properties of heart tissue, as well as long-term changes that happen at the molecular level within the context of healthy heart or disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Artificial Heart Tissue That can Mimic Functions of a Real Heart Tissue Developed

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) revealed that they have managed to create an artificial heart tissue that can mimic the functions of the natural heart tissue.

Gene Responsible for Regeneration of Heart Tissue After Injury Discovered

A new study reports that UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered a specific gene, known as Meis 1, that regulates the heart's ability to regenerate after injuries.

Placental Stem Cells Repair and Regenerate Heart Tissue

Placenta-derived mesenchymal stem cells (pMSCs) form cell sheets that could be implanted in children with congenital heart disease.

New Insight into Regeneration of Heart Tissues

Cellular scaffolding components of zebrafish have been used to regenerate heart tissues in mammals, specifically mice, as well as exhibiting promising results in human heart cells in vitro.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive