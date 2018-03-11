medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New 'bandage' Contact Lens can Treat Corneal Injuries

by Hannah Joy on  November 3, 2018 at 9:13 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new therapeutic contact lens develoepd acts as a bandage for eye surface injuries. Australian researchers have developed this bandage with an idea to improve treatment for major corneal injuries.
New 'bandage' Contact Lens can Treat Corneal Injuries
New 'bandage' Contact Lens can Treat Corneal Injuries

The "bandage" would consist of cells with special wound-healing properties, with the cells "isolated from donor eye tissue and subsequently attached to the inner surface of a special type of contact lens", Xinhua news agency quoted Damien Harkin, Professor at the Queensland University of Technology.

"The donor cells are readily accessible from tissue that is usually discarded after routine corneal transplants," Harkin said.

"Based upon preliminary data we believe that the donor cells release a range of wound-healing factors that encourage repair of the eye's surface."

The lenses could be available within hours of patients arriving at clinics with either recently acquired or chronic damage to their eye's surface, he said.

"Our therapy could provide welcome relief for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as corneal ulcers and persistent surface defects that haven't responded to conventional therapies," Harkin said.

"The new treatment could also become useful as a part of the first-line therapy in the management of acute eye injuries experienced in the work place or at home arising from exposure to caustic chemicals, scalding liquids or excessive heat."

The new treatment could be available to patients within as little as a few years, subject to completion of rigorous clinical trials, Harkin noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Tips for Contact Lens Wearers

A contact lens is an artificial lens placed on the cornea for refractive, treatment or diagnostic purposes. Learn the best tips to be safe with them.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Keratoconus

Keratoconus is a bilateral condition affecting both the eyes. Usually one eye is more severely affected than the other. Both males and females are equally affected.

Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Acanthamoeba keratitis is an eye infection affecting the cornea. Contact lens users are at higher risk of getting infected, than non-contact lens users.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.

Corneal Ulcer

A corneal ulcer (ulcerative keratitis/eyesore) is an open sore on the cornea.

Hyperopia

Long sightedness also known as hyperopia or farsightedness is a common vision problem. Long-sighted people have difficulty seeing near objects than distant objects.

Myopia

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.

More News on:

Astigmatism Conjunctivitis Corneal Ulcer Myopia hyperopia Keratoconus Eye Redness Contact Lens Top 10 Tips for Contact Lens Wearers Acanthamoeba Keratitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive